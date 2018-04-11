NYACHAE flown to South Africa for treatment! See what happened in his house that led him to ICU at Nairobi Hospital

, 07:00

Tuesday April 11, 2018 - Former Cabinet Minister, Simeon Nyachae, is currently on his way to South Africa for specialized treatment.

The former powerful Minister was admitted at Nairobi Hospital after falling ill a week ago.

Family sources say Nyachae suffered a stroke at around 1pm today and they had to seek specialised treatment out of the country.

According his son Charles Nyachae, Mzee was rushed to hospital after he tripped and fell at his home.

Charles said while his father was at Nairobi Hospital, he...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

How you can make good money in today’s UEFA Champions League matches! See these predictions

AS Roma pulled off the mother of all comebacks yesterday thumping fancied Barcelona 3-0 (4-4 aggregate) to book a place in the Champions L...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno