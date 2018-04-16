NTV’s DENNIS OKARI attended a wedding over the weekend and he was all smiles, the guy has moved on (PHOTOs)

, , , , , 06:50


Monday, April 16, 2018 - Betty Kyallo’s ex- husband, Dennis Okari, seems to have moved on after being heartbroken and dumped like takataka by the s3xy KTN anchor despite their flashy wedding.

Okari was spotted at a wedding over the weekend and he was all smiles.

The popular reporter seems to have moved on after being heartbroken by Betty Kyallo and he is living his life to the fullest.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno