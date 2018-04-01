NTV news anchor proposes to his S3XY girlfriend during Easter gateway in Rwanda (PHOTOs)

, , , , 16:01


Sunday, April 01, 2018 - NTV’s business news anchor, Laban Cliff Onserio, popped the dreaded question to her beautiful girlfriend, Laura, during a Easter getaway and she said ‘yes’

Taking to social media, an elated Laban shared the photos of the emotional lass and the rock on her ring.

And they say Kenyan men aren’t romantic (sic).

Check out the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Here is the  easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA WIN up to 10 million shillings from just only 100 bob.  Win big on thousands of yo...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno