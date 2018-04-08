NJOKI CHEGE joins mass exodus from NMG after terminating her contract with fading Daily Nation.

Sunday, April 08, 2018 -

Something is wrong at Nation Media Group (NMG) if the high profile departures are anything to go by.





The Aga Khan owned media house has seen its prized assets quit en masse in the last few months.





From Larry Madowo to Linus Kaikai and Jamila Mohammed (both joined rivals Citizen TV) senior journalists are leaving at the slightest opportunity.





Njoki Chege, the fierce writer of the popular ‘City Girl” column on Saturday Nation has also quit.



