NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU tells RUTO to stop campaigning in Central Kenya – You are embarrassing UHURU and yourself

Sunday April 8, 2018 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop campaigning in Central Kenya because he is ruining the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Over the last two weeks, Ruto has been crisscrossing Central Kenya where he is popularizing his 2022 presidential bid.





But according to Wambugu, Ruto’s campaigns are signs of disrespecting President Kenyatta.





The MP, who was commenting on social media, urged Ruto to hold back and…



