NGO Jobs in Kenya - USAID

Communications Specialist



Introduction: The Agile and Harmonized Assistance for Devolved Institutions (AHADI) is a governance support program of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) / The Department for International Development (DFID) in Kenya and is implemented by The State University of New York / Center for International Development and its partners.

AHADI is designed to support Kenya’s vision and agenda for achieving the promise of devolution.

The program’s interventions aim to promote governance systems that are transparent, accountable, effective in service delivery, and responsive to empowered citizens by working at both the national and county government levels.

AHADI has three key objectives:

· Objective #1: Targeted Counties provide higher quality services through improved governance

· Objective #2: improved representation of citizen interests and oversight of targeted County government performance

· Objective #3: Functionality and effectiveness of the devolved system increased through improved intra-government engagement and cooperation.

The devolution process taking place in Kenya is multi-dimensional and involves administrative, fiscal and political devolution of power. Predictably then the process of devolution involves a large number of stakeholders. Each stakeholder will have their own results and objectives for devolution.

Communication of governance programs in general (and AHADI in particular) require the establishment of effective information gathering systems to enable the collection of systematic, objective information and evidence as a powerful tool for change and programming.

This will be the foundational step of the Communication framework and system and is in line with SUNY/CID’s approach to capacity building through participation.

The project will undertake all Communication activities in a manner that leaves improved capacity within the target counties and civil society organizations (CSOs) and provide partners and their communities with more efficient and effective methodologies to collect, produce, maintain, share and utilize information on program outputs and outcomes, best practices, lessons learned, and effective networking models.

Target CSOs capacity will be enhanced to equip them with the skills to work in collaboration with target counties and their citizens to identify and monitor their own outcomes empowering them to direct their own development and build sustainability in the local governance systems.

The CSOs will be encouraged to develop a citizen monitoring tool on country service delivery. This will be deeply anchored in the principles of performance based Communication. Measures will also be put in place to forward ethical practices while conducting Communications in the program.

AHADI is implementing a communications strategy that is responsive to the needs of USAID/DFID and its partners, to communicate program results, devolution studies and lessons learned.

In this regard, the program is pursuing four communications objectives. The first aims to facilitate a common understanding of the program’s identity and purpose; the second aims to frequently update USAID/DFID and other partners on key program impacts; the third is to customize and disseminate findings from studies undertaken under the Research and Learning Program; and lastly is to promote internal communications and learning.

The program is currently seeking a skilled, diplomatic, effective, and highly motivated Communications Specialist.

Position Summary: The Communications Specialist will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all aspects of communications and outreach including designing and implementing effective outreach and communications strategies for AHADI and developing interventions to strengthen targeted county media entities in full compliance with USAID/DFID policies and regulations, on-time, within budget, and with maximum impact.

S/he will identify activities for documenting into snapshots and success stories, flickr stories and newsletter articles. S/he will be responsible for knowledge management in the Program.

The main function of the knowledge sharing responsibility will be to help champion organization-wide knowledge sharing, so that the organization know-how, information and experience is shared inside and (as appropriate) outside the organization with clients, partners, and stakeholders.

In addition, s/he will assist the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist in collecting and synthesizing data and reports to support the AHADI reporting function.

Interrelationships: The Communications Specialist collaborates with AHADI staff, consultants, partners, and beneficiaries.

S/he serves as an in-house resource on media engagement and public relations, as well as on USAID/DFID branding and media policy, for the AHADI team.

Employment Terms: Open contract, subject to availability of funding.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in International Affairs, Data Management, Journalism, Public Management or related field relevant to the position requirements.

· At least 10 years’ experience designing and implementing communications and outreach programs for donor-funded development programs;

· Demonstrated ability to serve as a principal liaison among development partners, the media, and key government counterparts, both at the national and county level, as well as civil society and private sector leaders;

· Highly developed communication skills (spoken, written and presentational);

· Experience originating, soliciting, writing or editing complex or sensitive materials for distribution in newsletters, websites and reports;

· Solid understanding of cross-cutting issues such as HIV/Aids, gender, youth, and the needs of marginalized communities.

· Demonstrated ability to write clearly and concisely, to work in a fast-changing political environment, to work well under pressure and to handle concurrent projects including organizing media coverage, technical workshops, briefings and interviews.

Responsibilities

Communications:

· Oversee the continuous review and implementation of USAID/DFID AHADI Communications Strategy;

· Serving as the point of contact with USAID/DFID on media and public relations matters, and as the in-house expert on branding, marking, and positioning of AHADI communications materials and deliverables;

· Providing advice to the COP, other staff members, grantees and AHADI partners on media engagement, deliverables, outreach, communications, and public relations issues; and

· Performing other duties as assigned to achieve AHADI objectives and results.

· Establishing and cultivating contacts with GoK officials at all levels (Governors, Senators, and Members and staff of County Assemblies, among others), journalists, and other USAID/DFID implementing partners in order to keep appraised of governance and devolution developments and trends, as well as opportunities to promote AHADI;

· Creating snapshots, success stories, articles, and other outreach materials for external distribution;

· Designing and implementing interventions to strengthen targeted media county entities;

· Collaborating with other AHADI staff and partners to organize, carry out, and report on media interventions;

Knowledge management

· Promote knowledge sharing through the organization’s operational processes and systems by, among others, strengthening links between knowledge sharing and the information systems, and improving integration among departments in the Program, to facilitate seamless exchange of information across the program;

· Promote collaborative tools such as activity rooms to facilitate sharing of ideas and work among internal teams and external partners;

· Provide support for the establishment and nurturing of forums where information on programming is shared;

· Share experiences across various departments, beneficiaries on innovative approaches in knowledge sharing, including preparation of case studies;

· Help monitor and evaluate the knowledge sharing program, including external benchmarking and evaluation programs/opportunities;

· Help disseminate information about the organization’s knowledge sharing program to internal and external audiences, including organizing knowledge sharing events (such as knowledge fairs, devolution study groups maintaining communications on knowledge sharing across the organization, and preparation of brochures/presentations.

Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting:

· Serving as a key member of the AHADI research and learning team;

· Collaborating with AHADI staff and partners to support the AHADI learning agenda;

· Support the development of the necessary communications and reporting templates for use by AHADI staff and implementing partners;

· Assisting with editing of AHADI monthly, quarterly and annual reports;

· Providing internal editorial support to ensure that AHADI documents and/or reports are of high quality and comply with the USAID/DFID branding requirements;

· Advising the AHADI M&E Specialist, COP, staff and partners on effective methods for presenting or communicating AHADI data and results.

Location and Duration: The Communications Specialist will be based in the AHADI Nairobi office.

This job description will be valid for one year and upon the end of the contract period (of one year) may be revised and/or renewed by the Chief of Party, SUNY/CID.

Travel: Travel in country is expected. Transportation, accommodations and per diem will be provided by the project in accordance with AHADI and USAID/DFID regulations. It is anticipated that the travel will be between 30%-40%.









Deputy Procurement Logistics Manager

The program is currently seeking a skilled, diplomatic, effective, and highly motivated Deputy Procurement / Logistics Manager

Location: Nairobi

Position Summar y: The Deputy Procurement and Logistics Manager will work closely with the Procurement and Logistics Manager and the entire Procurement / Logistics team in the AHADI Nairobi Office to ensure that program activities and operational needs are supported to achieve the above noted program objectives.

The work of the Deputy Procurement and Logistics Manager requires highly developed collaboration and networking skills, exercise of discretion, judgment, and personal responsibility.

Reports to : Procurement and Logistics Manager

Interrelationships : The incumbent liaises with the other members of the procurement department, the Senior Program Officer / Program Officers / Regional Coordinators / Senior Grants Manger/Grants Mangers as appropriate in the course of his/her duties.

Key Responsibilities

· Primary deputy to the Procurement and Logistics Manager.

· Assists with procurement processes for all grant activities and AHADI operations ensuring compliance with RF SUNY and USAID regulations, policies and procedures;

· Works closely with procurement assistants to identify goods and services to be procured for the project;

· In collaboration with the entire operations team, determines the most appropriate procurement requirements;

· Manages procurement processes for all grant activities and AHADI operations;

· Identifies goods and services to be procured for the project;

· Carries out assigned procurement activities in accordance with USAID and State University of New York procedures and regulations;

· Ensures the most appropriate procurement methods to ensure that compliance and transparent processes are utilized;

· Supports programmatic and technical aspects of the program as needed, including but not limited to, the following: seeking, contacting, and interacting with vendors, NGOs, Government agencies, and private sector representatives;

· Support the Procurement/Logistics team with logistical support for delivery of goods and services to grantees;

· Coordinates and arranges flights for all staff and manages accounts with the organization’s travel agents;

· Supervises the preparation of project reports and deliverables from the procurement team, and ensures that updates are provided on the status and progress of grantee deliveries;

· Provide support to program teams on field trips ensuring that field level arrangements are made to include flight reservations, accommodation, transportation, communications and other services/goods as needed.;

· Assists visiting USG and RF SUNY staff members and other dignitaries as appropriate in arranging travel and accommodation, in the scheduling and facilitation of meetings and in providing updates and briefings on the evolving environment in country.

· Mentors, Trains and develops the skills of new procurement staff members.

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Deputizing the Procurement Manager’s Role:

The procurement and Logistics Assistant Manager will support the Procurement Manager under the following responsibilities:

· Act as the point of contact for procurement department in the absence of the procurement manager.

· Assign procurement tasks to the Procurement officers as may be required from time to time.

· Ensure that the procurement tracker is updated on a weekly basis.

· Oversee management of the inventory to ensure compliance with USAID regulations on the same.

Qualifications

· University degree in Business Administration or appropriate field.

· Eight – ten years’ experience working in a complex and challenging procurement or related environment.

· Experience in logistics and coordination with travel agencies for flights.

· Fluency in written and spoken English.

· Previous experience working in a USAID funded project.

· In addition, must be flexible, willing to perform assigned and additional duties and work irregular hours under unpredictable conditions.

· English language fluency required.

Skills and Abilities

· Diplomacy and negotiation when working with community and Government representatives.

· Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment.

· Ability to identify institutional needs e.g. capacity gaps and design appropriate interventions

· Project cycle management.

· Strong interpersonal communication skills i.e. ability to build strong relationships with partner counties.

· Good management skills.

Location: Nairobi

Travel: Regular

How to Apply

If you possess the skills and qualifications as contained in the position’s description, please send to Hr@ahadi-devolution.org (1) a Cover letter (2) CV and (3) References from three Professional Referees, one referee should be a previous or current supervisor.

Closing date: April 15, 2018.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Kindly put the position you are applying for as the subject line.

Applications without the position as the subject line will not be evaluated.