NGO Jobs in Kenya - One Acre Fund

Assistant Field Director



Location : Migori or Homa Bay Counties

Reporting To: Field Director

Job Description

One Acre Fund is an agricultural NGO with a strong footprint in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania that is innovating a new way of helping farm families to achieve their full potential. One Acre invests in farmers to generate a permanent gain in farm income. We provide farmers with a “market bundle” that includes education, finance, seed and fertilizer, and market access. Our program is proven impactful – every year, we weigh thousands of harvests and measure more than 100% average gain in farm income per acre. We are growing quickly. In our Kenya program, we have grown to serve over 200,000 farm families with more than 1,200 full-time field staff, expecting to grow to 500,000 by 2020.

The Assistant Field Director is responsible for: mentoring and coaching a team of Field Managers; acting as a thought partner for the development and implementation of field performance strategy, leading staff trainings, monitoring district performance, and building district culture within the team.

Responsibilities

· Manage the professional development of Field Managers

· Conduct trainings and lead staff meetings

· Lead the planning of all district activities including field ops execution, logistics, recruitment, etc.

· Develop and implement district performance strategy

· Track and monitor the performance of field staff

· Support lower performing staff

Qualifications

· Must be fluent in speaking Luo

· Business or management diploma/degree preferred

· Basic computer competency including Microsoft Office

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Proactive problem solver

· Integrity and a positive attitude

We are an international non-profit that works in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia. In these countries, our 5,000+ strong staff serves over 500,000 smallholder farmers and enables them to grow their way out of hunger and poverty.

Farmers First

How to Apply

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as the Assistant Field Director and if you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by April 30, 2018.

You will be prompted to a form that must be completed. At the end of the form you will have the opportunity to write a motivational letter and upload your CV.

Assistant Field Director

Location : Kipkelion

