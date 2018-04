NGO Jobs in Kenya - One Acre Fund

One Acre Fund is an agricultural NGO with a strong footprint in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania that is innovating a new way of helping farm families to achieve their full potential. One Acre invests in farmers to generate a permanent gain in farm income. We provide farmers with a “market bundle” that includes education, finance, seed and fertilizer, and market access. Our program is proven impactful – every year, we weigh thousands of harvests and measure more than 100% average gain in farm income per acre. We are growing quickly. In our Kenya program, we have grown to serve over 200,000 farm families with more than 1,200 full-time field staff, expecting to grow to 500,000 by 2020.