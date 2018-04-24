NGO Jobs in Kenya - One Acre Fund

Field Manager



Region: Central and Eastern

Job Location: Rurally based in Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu or Meru (up to 9 vacancies)

Reporting To: Assistant Field Director

The main role of the Field Manager is to oversee the implementation of field level operations in our program. This is an extremely important position for One Acre Fund in order to achieve our vision of continual growth across Kenya.

The role of our Field Managers will be to ensure that Field Officers are implementing our program and supporting them on challenges they may face in conjunction with the rest of our field level leadership. This is the first level of management within our organization and comes with a great deal of opportunity for growth.

The Field Managers in Central and Eastern Kenya will need to be agile in their approach to working. This is a fairly new area for our organization and we anticipate a lot of opportunity for success, but this will require a lot of perseverance from the successful candidates who will be required to guide and mentor junior employees from the outset.

The role will require a lot of travel and is best suited to someone who is good with people and has personal experience in smallholder farming.

Your Roles

· Mentorship: You will be tasked with mentoring and developing junior staff in order that they expand in their capacity

· Communication: You will have to communicate clear messages to staff (often) remotely

· Farming: You will regularly deliver training on smallholder farming techniques

· Results: You will drive forward our results based program and ensure that our farmers and your staff are hitting targets

· Ethical: You will be expected to comply with our high degree of ethical standards at all times

· Local Expertise: You will be expected to have in depth knowledge of the local area in which you are managing.

· Personal Development: You will have the desire to learn and grow your leadership and technology abilities.

Our Requirements

· Smallholder farming experience, knowledge of maize is particularly desired

· Previous work experience with an NGO, social enterprise or agricultural business is desirable

· Demonstrable experience of leadership and management in a past capacity

· Willingness to improve computer skills in email, internet, Microsoft Office, Excel

· Willingness to commit to One Acre Fund for a minimum of two years

· Willingness to travel frequently 3-5 days per week, most work will be field based

· Good written and oral communicator

· Mentorship and teaching skills are highly desirable

· Fluent in Kiswahili and English. Kikuyu, Embu or Meru highly desirable.

· Passionate about serving smallholder farmers

We are an international nonprofit that works in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Malawi. In these countries, our 5,000+ strong staff serves over 500,000 smallholder farmers and enables them to grow their way out of hunger and poverty.

How to Apply

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as a Field Manager and if you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 30th April, 2018.

To apply, please click on this link

You will be directed to a form that you must complete. At the end of the form you will have the opportunity to write a motivational letter and upload your CV.





Field Director

Job Location: Meru or Embu with weekly travel between the two locations

Reporting To: Senior Field Director – Central

Job Description

The main role of the Eastern Field Director is to oversee the implementation of all field aspects of our program in Meru and Embu counties. This is an extremely important position for One Acre Fund in order to achieve our vision of continual growth across Kenya. Eastern is a large and diverse area of the country with a lot of farmers that we hope to serve in the future.

The Field Director will work closely with our Nyeri, Kakamega and Nairobi HQ staff in order to facilitate the same high standards of service delivery as are seen elsewhere in our Kenya program.

The Field Director will have a lot of opportunities to think critically and overcome the challenges associated with opening a new program area. The successful candidate will be required to guide and mentor junior employees from the outset.

Your Role

· Mentorship: You will mentor and develop junior staff in order that they expand in their capacity

· Team building: you will be expected to be the inspiration for an architect of district culture in your area

· Management: You will be responsible for the direct management of other field based staff and will need to ensure that they are engaged and motivated in their role

· Training: You will need to be competent in planning and delivering training on a regular basis to junior field staff

· Communication: You will need to be able to communicate clear messages and manage staff (often) remotely

· Computer Literacy: You need to possess basic awareness of data analysis and the ability to use Excel proficiently

· Analyzing: You will be expected to critically interpret and analyze program performance

· Strategy: You will help create strategy and adapt our program to meet the needs of farmers

· Results: You will be expected to hit performance targets and to troubleshoot new ways to ensure that these targets are met

· Ethics: You will be expected to uphold and oversee our rigorous set of ethical standards when interacting with staff and our farmers

· Local Experience: You should ideally have strong knowledge and experience of Meru and Embu counties

Our Requirements

· Higher education qualification in Agricultural Sciences or similar

· Relevant work experience will be considered instead of a degree

· Knowledge and understanding of NGOs, social enterprises or agribusinesses is desirable

· Demonstrable ability to lead and manage staff, past examples of this would be advantageous

· Computer skills in email, internet, Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point

· A willingness to commit to living in Central Kenya for a minimum of two years

· A willingness to travel frequently, 3-5 days per week outside of the office

· Strong written and oral communication

· Strong mentorship and teaching skills are highly desirable

· Fluent in Kiswahili and English. Meru or Embu are also great languages to have.

· Passionate about serving smallholder farmers

How to Apply

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as the Field Director – Eastern and if you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 22nd April, 2018.

To apply, please click on this link

You will be directed to a form that you must complete. At the end of the form you will have the opportunity to write a motivational letter and upload your CV.

Please Note

You must have 18 years and above to qualify for any position at One Acre Fund.