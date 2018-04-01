NGO Jobs in Kenya - Nutrition International

Nutrition International

Job Vacancy: Regional Advocacy and Communications Manager, Africa

At Nutrition International, we believe nutrition is the difference between what could be and what never gets the chance. So, every day, we drive for better, faster ways to deliver the nutrition interventions we know work to those who need them most.

If you are interested in being part of a team that is improving the lives of millions around the world, submit your application for the above position.

Overall Purpose / Broad Function: In liaison with the Regional Director, Africa, and the Director of Advocacy and Communications HQ, the Regional Advocacy and Communications Manager will act as the coordinator and key touchpoint for advocacy and communications activities across the African continent.

Leading the regional implementation of global advocacy and communications strategies, the regional manager will:

i. Drive high-level political and policy change at the sub-national, national and regional level by promoting the importance of investing in nutrition, especially for women, adolescents and children.

ii. Lead regional communications and events, positioning Nutrition International a leading global nutrition organization, and nutrition as a key driver of the Sustainable Development Goals.

iii. Collaborate with the Regional Resource Development and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Africa to ensure optimal external relations between Nutrition International in Africa and all its strategic donor partners at both existing and potential.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Advocacy

· Support country teams in the preparation and implementation of advocacy strategies and quantifiable annual work plans.

· Support the creation of high level political and policy briefs and supporting materials as well as the planning and implementation of advocacy efforts at regional and national level.

· Identify and build relationships with key stakeholder groups and individuals in the government, civil society and other development organization to build allies for nutrition and Nutrition International.

· Gather, analyze, use and validate data required to track, improve and report on country and regional advocacy efforts.

· Build Country Director’s capacity to design and integrate high-level advocacy into on-going and new programs.

Communications

· Support country teams in the preparation and implementation of communication strategies designed to increase visibility and highlight the impact of Nutrition International’s work.

· Provide regional leadership in developing a suite of corporate products for Africa, as well as in preparing, editing and submitting, among others: media materials, stories, web content, briefing notes, backgrounders, Q&As, and annual reports.

· Coordinate Nutrition International representation at key regional conferences and events as well as site visits for representatives from government, donors and Nutrition International global.

· Act as regional spokesperson, driving brand positioning in Africa while providing country-level support for reporting, storytelling and branding

· Support Regional Directors and Country Directors in internal and external communication, including coordinating or delivering training for country staff as required.

Management

· Develop annual regional advocacy and communications plan as well as monitor implementation and deliver effectiveness reports.

· Develop and submit annual communications and advocacy budget forecasts and monthly budget updates.

· Collaborate closely with the Regional Resource Development and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Africa to ensure synergy in design and implementation of activities aimed at increasing awareness among potential donors.

· Participate as a member of the Africa Management Committee thereby contributing to NI’s regional strategy formulation and its implementation.

· Be an active member of Nutrition International’s global advocacy and communications team, bringing a strong regional perspective to our global planning and work.

· And any other duties that are required of the post as requested by the Supervisor

Supervisory Responsibilities:

· Regional advocacy and communications staff and consultants.

Education / Professional Designations / Experience:

· Master’s Degree in International Relations, International Development, Journalism, Communication or related field from reputable university or institution.

· A minimum of 7 years’ experience at the state or national level working with electronic media or press.

· 3-5 years of experience providing high level advocacy and communication related services to the activities of an organization (leading NGO, bilateral or international organization) in at least one of the following fields – food and/or nutrition security and health.

· Excellent and proven networking, communication, and presentation skills

· Strong moderation and co-ordination skills and ability to facilitate outcome oriented meetings with diverse stakeholders

· Experience in managing web based systems.

Language Skills

· Fluency in English (reading, writing and oratory skills) is a pre-requisite.

· Fluency in French or other language will be an added advantage.

Travel Requirements

· Willingness to travel within region and within host country for about 25% of the time. Average duration of the trips could be in the range of 2-7 days.

Other Specific Skill Requirements:

· Knowledge of structure and functions of Government and donor agencies.

· Familiarity with policy, and international/national development frameworks.

· Ability to conceptualize and write clearly to reflect the contents.

· Ability to think strategically and analytically, and work creatively

· Ability to communicate professionally and convincingly with counterparts at various levels of seniority

· Highly organized and able to plan, implement and report on initiatives.

· A result-oriented approach and ability to work with multiple programmes and partners.

· Ability to work independently (with minimal supervision) as well as part of a team.

· Proficiency using MS Office including word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Interested candidates should log into https://nutritionintl.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=40 and submit their applications by Midnight Thursday April 26, 2018 EAT.









Job Vacancy: Regional Resource Mobilization (RX) Manager, Africa

Overall Purpose / Broad Function: Reporting to the Regional Director (Africa), this position is mainly focused on securing new funding from existing and prospective regional and country-level donors with additional strategy & partnerships support, in line with achieving the objectives set out in NI’s Strategic Plan and Resource Development Strategy.

The RX Manager will work in liaison with the Regional Director, Africa, and the Project Director, Strategy and Growth, HQ, and in close coordination with the Africa Country Directors.

This position is a key part of NI’s Global Resource Mobilization (RX) Team.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Research and intelligence gathering

· Identify and/or follow up on potential and appropriate donors in the region, researching their goals and policies and areas for potential collaboration with NI

· Ensure Country Directors (CDs) and their teams are provided with information on new funding opportunities e.g. through calls for Expressions of Interest in submitting proposals for grants or project management

· Track resource development efforts (e.g. proposals, reports)

· Input research findings into NI’s global systems and databases

Donor stewardship

· Act as focal point for communications with existing and prospective regional and country-level donors.

· Support CDs, RDs and HQ in ensuring key contractual obligations with donors are effectively met such as ensuring timely submission of reports that meet the expressed satisfaction of donors.

· Ensure donors are kept informed of notable events and achievements and receive appropriate recognition of their role e.g. at dissemination events or in publications relating to activities they have funded

· Encourage and support visits by donors to project sites especially when key events are taking place e.g. program launches, dissemination events

· Lead the preparation and execution of travel/missions related to donor relationship management and pitches.

· Proposal writing and coordination

· Manage the development, finalization and submission of proposals to new and existing regional and country-level donors.

Capacity building and country support

· Support CDs and their teams in the development of country strategies, investment plans and formulating their resource development strategies

· Support and deliver RX-related capacity building of NI’s regional and country-level staff

Strategy and Partnerships

· Support the Strategy and Growth Team at HQ in the development and maintenance of strategic partnerships with (non-donor) regional organizations (e.g. Amref, AfDB, etc.)

· Support the Strategy and Growth Team at HQ in the development, roll-out and monitoring of country strategies in the region.

· Help ensure alignment between NI’s Global Strategy and the Country Strategies in the region.

Management

· Collaborate closely with the Regional Advocacy and Communications Manager, Africa to ensure synergy in design and implementation of activities aimed at increasing awareness among potential donors of the NI brand

· Participate as a member of the Africa Management Committee contributing to NI regional strategy formulation and its implementation and identification of opportunities for RX.

Any other duties that are required of the post as requested by the Supervisor.

Supervisory Responsibilities: No supervisory responsibility

Education / Professional Designations / Experience

· Master’s degree in relevant area, such as International Development, Marketing, Health Economics, Communications from reputable university or institution.

· Experience of working for or with an international and/or non-governmental organisation in similar field

· At least 7 years’ relevant experience e.g. development communications and resource mobilization preferably with regional exposure.

· Demonstrable knowledge and experience of new business development and marketing within the development sector

· Successful record of fund-raising/proposal writing that had generated new funding

· Proven ability to effectively manage relationships with private/public sector and other partners.

· Current knowledge of international development policies, strategies, and programming

· Proven ability to conceptualize, innovate, plan and execute ideas, as well as to impart knowledge and skills

Language Skills

· Excellent written and spoken English

· Fluency in French is an added advantage

Travel Requirements

· Willingness to travel within the country and regionally for about 10-15% of the time. Average duration of the trips could be in the range of 2-7 days.

Other Specific Skill Requirements:

· Excellent communication, analytical, negotiating and inter-personal skills

· A team player who is personable, diplomatic and confident at dealing with people at all levels

· Excellent proposal and report writing skills

· Creative and innovative

· Competent IT skills, i.e. Word, Excel advanced, and Outlook.

· Competent researcher

· Planning and organization skills

· Attention to detail

· Ability to work under minimal supervision

· Ability to work under pressure

Interested candidates should log in to https://nutritionintl.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=39 and submit their applications by Wednesday April 25, 2018.