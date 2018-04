NGO Jobs in Kenya - MSF Switzerland

·

Supervise the use of drugs, facilities and obstetric material, in order to ensure, in accordance with number of patients and prescriptions, a rational use as well as pharmacy stock levels are permanently updated, kept under appropriate conditions and above minimum safety point. 1 BEmONC = basic emergency obstetric and neonatal care = Administration of antibiotics, oxytocics, anticonvulsants, manual removal of the placenta, removal of retained products following abortion, assisted vaginal delivery, preferably with vacuum extractor and newborn care including neonatal resuscitation. 2 CEmONC = comprehensive obstetric and neonatal care = the full package of BEmONC Plus; surgery (caesarean section, hysterectomy, laparatomy), safe blood transfusion and care to sick and low birth weight newborns