NGO Jobs in Kenya - MSF Switzerland

Medecins Sans Frontieres – Switzerland

Job Vacancy: Pediatric Nurse

Location: Dadaab Dagahaley Refugee Camp

Project Summary: The objective of our project is to provide primary and secondary level of health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley refugee camp. MSF provides a full package of medical care through 4 primary health care units and 1 hospital (100 beds) with 24 hour emergency and OT. Health services include curative, preventative, nutritional activities and emergency preparedness and intervention with partners.

The selected candidate will be reporting to the Medical Coordinator.

He/she will be responsible of the overall management of medical activities of the Dagahaley Refugee Camp project.

Package: Attractive package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover. Supportive learning environment within a large, dynamic International Medical Humanitarian Organization with dedicated career paths for proven staff.

Contract duration: 3 month contract with possibility of extension (based on performance)

Main Tasks include:

· Know, promote, implement and follow at all times the universal hygiene standards/ precautions, bio-hazard prevention and infection control, security rules and other protocols and procedures in the medical premises and ensure high standards of hygiene of his/her working environment .

· Organize and carry out care and treatments according to medical prescriptions, as well as assist them during consultations/ daily rounds and other medical procedures.

· Ensure patients are properly received and installed in the health service. Ensures that patients with lack of autonomy are assisted, especially regarding their feeding, personal hygiene, movements and comfort.

· Respect medical secret and confidentiality.

· Carry-out admission, surveillance and follow-up of patients meaning assessment of their health state evolution, and identification of emergency situation or any deterioration,

· Participate in health education of the patient (and family) when necessary

· Supervise and train nurse-aids, nutritional assistants, cleaners and other related staff under his/her supervision in their work with special focus in following all appropriate protocols and procedures and ensuring team work.

· Participate in the department-related pharmacy and medical equipment control and maintenance (carrying out inventories, carrying out stock takes of medicines and material at every team changeover, ensuring no material is taken out of nursing area/wards without prior authorisation, checking its quality and its functioning, storage conditions, doing follow-up of expired drugs, etc.).

· Carry-out and supervise administrative procedures and documents (fill in patients files, forms, consumptions, statistics, etc.), ensure an appropriate written/oral handover, and report any problematic situations and cases that may arise. fill in all necessary registers and health files, participate in data collection and keep doctors/supervisors informed.

· For ER and OPD nurse, ensure triage of patients in waiting areas, wards or during emergencies, detecting the priority acute/emergency cases, carrying out first aid care when necessary and referring them to the doctor.

· If applicable, identify Sexually Gender Based Violence victims and refer them to the medical team, so they can receive the necessary treatment.

· Knows and is aware of the importance and appropriate use of the Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Kit

· Sends material to be sterilized and recuperates it from sterilization.

· Participate in the hospital platforms, departmental meetings, quality control activities like death audits, case reviews, prescription audits etc.

· Ensure the registration of day to day consumption according as per procedure in place including proper cold chain management and maintenance in the department.

· EPREP team member: Assist in response to emergencies within the project or as required.

· Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements:

· Kenyan national

· Education: Essential recognized nurse degree/diploma Desired Bachelor in Science of Nursing

· Experience: Desirable 2 years of previous experience and previous experience in other NGO’s.

· Languages: English and Local language essential.

· Competencies: Results, teamwork, flexibility, commitment, service

· Due to the nature of the work, an ability to speak Somali could be a strong advantage

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter outlining HOW you fulfill each of the requirements in bullet points on or before 10th April 2018 to http://uhired.me/job/196









Job Vacancy: Midwife

Location: Dadaab, Dagahaley Refugee Camp

Project Summary: The objective of our project is to provide primary and secondary level of health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley refugee camp. MSF provides a full package of medical care through 2 primary health care units and 1 hospital (100 beds) with 24 hour emergency and Operating Theatre.

Health services include curative, preventative, nutritional activities and emergency preparedness and intervention with partners.

The selected candidate will be reporting to the Midwife Supervisor

Start date: Immediately

Package: Attractive salary package on offer with additional benefits including comprehensive health cover.

Contract duration: 3 months fixed term contract with possibility of extension (based on needs)

The job activities include but are not limited to;

· Ensure the implementation and continuity of antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, obstetrical care (BEmONC 1 and CEmONC 2), neonatal and comprehensive abortion care, management of victims of sexual violence, reproductive tract infections and Fistula care in accordance with MSF Reproductive Core Package of Activities and reinforce the implementation of standardised protocols.

· Where PMTCT is implemented, ensure implementation of the PMTCT protocol in the ANC/delivery and PNC consultations (pre counselling, test and post counselling

· Collaborate with the medical doctor and /or nurse in the management of Sexual Violence cases

· Assess the feasibility for referral of pregnant women from the TBAs to the OPD/MCH for medical evaluation and/or complicated deliveries.

· Ensure hygiene and sterilization criteria (including universal precautions) are met according to MSF specifications.

· Properly follow up all newborn babies from delivery until discharge, informing mothers and relatives about importance of breast feeding, vaccination and possible complications resulting from harmful traditional practices.

· Ensure patients’ right to privacy and confidentiality is respected

· Supervise that administrative procedures of admissions and hospitalizations comply with MSF protocols , as well as verify patients are properly informed and receive the documents required (birth certificate, vaccination card, etc

· Participate in the organisation of the ward in collaboration with other midwifes and the maternity ward supervisor. Ensure transfer of relevant information to the next shift team (specially identifying risk cases)

· According to MSF protocols in force, conduct normal deliveries independently Manage obstetric emergencies; identify cases needing referral and send them in time, clean up the newborn, executing and registering first neo-natal medical acts (cutting and cleaning the umbilical cord, vaccination, etc.), detecting possible anomalies/infections of the newborn and reporting them to the doctor, in order to ensure successful interventions

· Supervise the use of drugs, facilities and obstetric material, in order to ensure, in accordance with number of patients and prescriptions, a rational use as well as pharmacy stock levels are permanently updated, kept under appropriate conditions and above minimum safety point. 1 BEmONC = basic emergency obstetric and neonatal care = Administration of antibiotics, oxytocics, anticonvulsants, manual removal of the placenta, removal of retained products following abortion, assisted vaginal delivery, preferably with vacuum extractor and newborn care including neonatal resuscitation. 2 CEmONC = comprehensive obstetric and neonatal care = the full package of BEmONC Plus; surgery (caesarean section, hysterectomy, laparatomy), safe blood transfusion and care to sick and low birth weight newborns

· Ensure sensitization activities and health talks, are carried when necessary a therapeutic education of the patient (and family) using a patient based approach.

· Ensure that routine laboratory tests are performed, interprete the results and adapt the approach if necessary

· Be responsible for regulation, documentation and proper utilization and storage of the departmental medical supplies including the controlled drugs.

· Participate actively in the monitoring and the reporting of medical activities (Make sure that the department registration, patient files, forms, and HIS reports are updated on time and participate in the analysis of these statistics.

· Identify high risk client antenataly and postnataly and refer them to high risk clinic or maternity for management and monitoring. Educate and book high risk client for review at high risk clinic on discharge from Maternity ward.

· On discharge educate patients; advice mothers on useful topics for their home return; breastfeeding, emergency signs of post-partum complications, family planning (importance of child spacing) Ensure the patient’s correct understanding of possible treatment and verify that the patient has received the documents: birth certificate, vaccination card, etc.

Education: Essential midwifery qualification or specialization. Desired Bachelor in Midwifery

Experience: Essential working experience of at least two years in midwife activities related jobs.

Languages: Essential, mission language; local working language would be an asset.

Competencies

· Results

· Teamwork

· Flexibility

· Commitment

· Service

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter outlining HOW you fulfill each of the requirements in bullet points on or before 17th April 2018 to http://uhired.me/job/195

Applications must be received by the deadline.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.