NGO Jobs in Kenya – mHealth

mHealth Study Project

Job Vacancy: Laboratory Technologist

The study mHealth has a broad aim to determine the impact of mHealth SMS strategies on adherence, retention and outcome on PMTCT/ART programs.

We are looking to hire a laboratory technologist for our research team based in Nairobi. We are committed to excellence in our research, and to working with vulnerable populations with the utmost respect and care.

We require all team members to provide ethical and respectful services to vulnerable, key populations, and to maintain flexible hours in order to interface effectively with international partners.

The Laboratory Technician will be responsible, for handling and processing of study samples on daily basis in Nairobi, and liaising with periphery laboratories for testing of samples and follow-up of lab results.

The technician will strictly follow the laboratory SOPs and maintain laboratory results database and sample inventory. S/he will be report to the Laboratory Director and Principal Investigator.

S/he must be able to work with minimal supervision and for long hours when necessary.

Responsibilities will include:

· Carry out routine and specialized laboratory procedures.

· Specimen processing

· Performing isolations cryopreservation and archiving samples.

· Safe and effective delivery of samples to different laboratories and

· Ensure laboratory results are entered accurately and in a timely manner on the report forms and into the database and facilitate retrieval of hard copies of data as requested by principle Investigators, Co-investigator and clinic staff.

· Prepare samples for storage and shipping as needed.

Qualifications:

· Diploma or higher degree in Biological Sciences from a major institution of higher education.

· Good interpersonal skills and ability to interact productively with other team members

· Excellent Communication skills (written and verbal)

· Computer literate with working knowledge of Microsoft office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

· Desirable qualities, skills and abilities:

· BSc Biological Sciences will be an added advantage.

· Experience in Good Laboratory practice (GLP) would be an added advantage

Applications must include the following:

· CLICK HERE to complete our online recruitment form

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

· Relevant certificates and testimonials

If qualified for the above post, please send your application addressed to the Principal Investigator, mHealth Study and your CV to the email mHealthstudy2015@gmail.com









Job Vacancy: Study Nurse

The study mHealth has a broad aim to determine the impact of mHealth SMS strategies on adherence, retention and outcome on PMTCT/ART programs.

We are looking to hire a Study Nurse for our research team based in Nairobi. We are committed to excellence in our research, and to working with vulnerable populations with the utmost respect and care.

We require all team members to provide ethical and respectful services to vulnerable, key populations, and to maintain flexible hours in order to interface effectively with international partners.

Specific Tasks and Responsibilities

· Recruit and enroll participants into the study

· Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system

· Conduct follow up visits via phone and in person with study participants

· Submit weekly summaries of recruitment and enrollment into the study to the study data manager

Essential Requirements:

· Registered Nurse/Higher Diploma in nursing

· Excellent computer skills

· Held a previous position in Maternal and Child Health

· Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and Luo

· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site

· Must have training and certification in Human Subjects Protection Research

· Experience in collection of study data

· The candidate should have at least 6 months experience in HIV/TB Clinical care

· Must have enough experience in obtaining venous blood samples from infants and adults.

Applications must include the following:

· CLICK HERE to fill our online recruitment form

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

· Relevant certificates and testimonials

If qualified for the above post, please send your application addressed to the Principal Investigator, mHealth Study and your CV to the email mHealthstudy2015@gmail.com

All applications are due not later than 13th April, 2018.