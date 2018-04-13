NGO Jobs in Kenya – MEDS

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) ¡s a faith based not-for-profit organisation registered as a Trust of the ecumenical partnership of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK).

MEDS was started in 1986 with the core mandate of providing reliable, quality, affordable Health Products and Technologies, Quality Assurance and Health Advisory Services.

MEDS has partnered with Afya Jijini / IMA World Health to build integrated, holistic and sustainable health systems that increase access to quality health care, with an emphasis on vulnerable people.

It is therefore seeking candidates to fill in the following position:

Job Title: Technical Officer – Medical Laboratory

Reports to: Medical Laboratory Specialist

Job Purpose: To offer Laboratory Health Products and Technologies support, Laboratory Systems Strengthening, Management and Capacity Building Support for effective and sustainable health care services

Duties and responsibilities

· Support in developing and reviewing health service delivery policy guidelines, Standard Operating Procedures and manuals for Medical Laboratories;

· Support in conducting training, mentorship and on-job training for laboratory healthcare workers for delivery of quality health services;

· Support in coordinating laboratory products and technologies in Afya Jijini Implementing Health Facilities for adequate stocking levels;

· Support in the implementation of project activities for improved medical laboratory services, especially supplies and equipment.

Requirements

· Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

· At least three years proven experience Donor Projects.

· The successful candidate needs to demonstrate: strong written and verbal communication skills, mentorship skills and quality audit skills.









Job title: Technical Officer – Supply Chain

Reports to: Health Supply Chain Pharmacist

Job purpose: Provide technical support in the development and implementation of strategies for strengthening commodity security and building supply management systems, pharmaceutical management and capacities at county, sub-county and facility level in Nairobi County.

Duties and responsibilities

· Support in conducting training and mentorship of staff in Afya Jijini Implementing Health Facilities on selection, forecasting commodity needs, reordering, buffer stock, reporting and monitoring of Health Products and Technologies (HPTs)

· Support in preparing project strategy plans, implementation plans, HPT annual work plan and budget, progress reports, and participate in project performance progress reviews as per the USAID and other donor requirements.

· Participate in Project Assessment and technical support visits to Implementing Health Facilities for capacity assessment and capacity enhancement respectively.

· Support in the setting up of pharmacovigilance systems and functional Medicines and Therapeutic Committees where none exist and help to strengthen the existing ones.

· Support in generating reports for presentation to donors on project programs, outputs and results.

Requirements

· Diploma in Pharmacy

· At least three years proven experience in working with Donor Projects.

· The successful candidate needs to demonstrate: strong written and verbal communication skills, mentorship skills and analytical skills.

How to Apply

Please submit your letter of interest and Curriculum Vitae to:

Human Resources Manager

hr@meds.or.ke

by Friday, 13th April 2018