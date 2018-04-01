NGO Jobs in Kenya - KEMRI

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme is one of the leading research centres in Africa. The Programme engages in a wide range of research on the main causes of ill health in Africa.



In addition, KWTRP has a strong commitment towards developing local research leadership. Most of the capacity building activities at KWTRP are managed through the Initiative to Develop African Research Leaders (IDeAL) with funding from the Wellcome Trust and DFID. The aim of IDeAL is to strengthen research capacity in Africa through research training schemes ranging from attachments for school leavers and undergraduates, Postgraduate Diploma, Masters, PhD studentships and postdoctoral fellowships.

Programme Manager

We are now seeking to appoint a Programme Manager who can provide effective and efficient day-to-day administration and management of IDeAL.

Duties And Responsibilities

· Supporting the Director, IDeAL / Head of Training in managing academic training at the Programme

· Providing day-to-day management of all research training schemes under IDeAL – including organising and overseeing recruitment, registration of students, progress monitoring, final assessment

· Managing IDeAL’s administrative team and acting as the main point of contact with KWTRP management, and researchers

· Day -to-day management of IDeAL’s funding – including supporting training fellows with budget planning and approving expenditure.

· Managing the annual bussiness plan for generic skills training for all students and postdocs supported by IDeAL and other funding.

· Managing correspondence between IDeAL and institutions where IDeAL students are registered.

· Managing the establishment of a strong Alumni network amongst those trained by IDeAL.

· Ensuring proper keeping of training records for the purposes of M&E and reporting to funding agencies and other stakeholders.

Qualifications:

· A PhD in any discipline from a recognised university

· At least five years post qualification experience, three years of which include working as a project manager in research or capacity building initiatives or experience in managing postgraduate training.

· Computer literate; proficiency in Microsoft Applications including project management softwares

· Demonstrable knowledge of the process of developing bussiness plans, budgeting, and reporting to funder,

· A good understanding of the process of graduate training

· Experience in developing or managing electronic students information system

Competencies:

· Strong in management and administration

· Good planning and organisational ability

· Consultative approach with the ability to work under pressure and to prioritise

· Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

· Team working skills with the ability to work in a multi-cultural setting

· Good oral presentation and writing skills

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Confidentiality

How To Apply:

To apply for this role please click on the link below:









Administrative Assistant

The Programme is searching for a qualified, dynamic and motivated person to fill the following position:

Key Responsibilities:

· Support activities of the COO’s office by providing administrative support services and technical assistance to ensure timely service delivery.

· Manage COO’s internal meetings calendar

· Support all Operations local and international travel arrangements, including TAR filing, flight booking and other travel administration

· Maintain Departmental Heads’ leave plans

· Support Clinical Services Department with medical electives and medical licences as called for

· Manage Professional Indemnity Insurance for doctors, clinical officers and nurses – ensuring insurance is up-to-date and that incoming staff are added to the cover

· Support Operations Departments’ visitors – ensuring sitting space, proper documentation, appropriate access to internal services and itineraries

· Assist in compiling of operations reports, annual budgets and plans for submission under the supervision of the Operations Manager and Compliance Officer

· Proofread and draft routine correspondence

· Support filing and retrieval of files and documents in order to ensure that they are secure and accessible.

· Maintain an inventory of office equipment in COO’s office and raising requisitions for additional supplies

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications:

· A Diploma in Secretarial Studies, Business Administration. Office Management or equivalent

· At least 3 years’ experience in providing support to top executives and senior management teams

· Considerable knowledge of office procedures and secretarial practices including organization, planning, records management and general administrative skills

· Computer literacy with proficiency in Microsoft applications

Competencies:

· Strong planning, organisational and administrative skills

· Strong problem-solving skills with keen attention to detail

· Strong report writing, proofreading and editing skills

· High level of confidentiality and discretion

· Tact, poise and excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Ability to establish and maintain good working relationships

· Effective time management skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and work within tight deadlines

· Team worker, able to work in a multi-cultural environment.

How To Apply: