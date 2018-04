NGO Jobs in Kenya - KEMRI

In addition, KWTRP has a strong commitment towards developing local research leadership. Most of the capacity building activities at KWTRP are managed through the Initiative to Develop African Research Leaders (IDeAL) with funding from the Wellcome Trust and DFID. The aim of IDeAL is to strengthen research capacity in Africa through research training schemes ranging from attachments for school leavers and undergraduates, Postgraduate Diploma, Masters, PhD studentships and postdoctoral fellowships.