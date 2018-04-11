NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps



Employment Opportunity: Consultant – Social Mobilization Training

Background: International Medical Corps is a global, humanitarian, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training, relief and development programs.

Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is a private, voluntary, nonpolitical, nonsectarian organization. Its mission is to improve quality of life through interventions that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide.

Since 1991, International Medical Corps has responded to the emergency needs of the Somali population through interventions in health, nutrition, WASH, and food security and livelihoods.

In south-central Somalia, International Medical Corps is operating multiple health facilities, providing primary healthcare services, nutrition services, WASH services; Protection, specific secondary healthcare services to vulnerable populations in Banadir, Middle Shebelle, Galgadud, Bay and Mudug Regions.

In this regard, International Medical Corps has identified the need to increase uptake of various services by providing training to staff and social groups in the community while focusing on existing health issues.

Social mobilization is the process of bringing together all feasible and practical inter-sectoral allies to raise awareness of and demand for a particular program, to assist in the delivery of services, and to strengthen community participation for sustainability and self-reliance.

Strategies of social mobilization need-community sensitization, collaboration, lobbying and networking to intensify community mobilization activities and increase engagement of communities to strengthen health outcome on key health issues.

The health issues affecting communities in IMC areas of operation include late initiation of antenatal care and high dropout between 1st ANC visit and subsequent visits; high rates of anemia among women of childbearing age; high prevalence of home deliveries; high dropout rate in immunization; low levels of high rates of use of bottle for feeding infants and young children; inadequate breastfeeding for children 0-24 months, late and early complementary feeding for children 6-24 months, poor maternal nutrition, high watery diarrhea cases, poor water treatment, poor waste disposal, poor handwashing behaviors, poor knowledge on importance of seeking timely health care after incident of rape and increase rates of early marriages.

In a bid to address the above issues, International Medical Corps intends to train its community outreach workers and representative from social groups including religious leaders, TBAs, women groups and local thespians to increase community awareness on the identified issues and in turn increase uptake of the available health services to reverse he current trend. Capacity building focusing on existing health problems and engagement of social groups in the community can be a supportive tool for advocacy and behavior change.

Task Description: Training On Social Mobilization For International Medical Corps Staff And Social Groups In The Community.

To analyze strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of community engagement approaches and train Community Outreach Workers and representatives from social groups on effective community engagement while focusing on existing health issues in order to improve service uptake.

Specific objectives

· Analyze current strengths and weaknesses of International Medical Corps community engagement approaches and discuss the recommendation with the trainees during the training.

· To train 35 participants (27 community health workers and 8 representatives from social groups – religious leaders, youth groups, women groups, TBAs and local thespians) on how to effectively engage different stakeholders in the community.

· Explain the importance of engaging social groups and how to solicit their involvement in the implementation of Social and Behaviour Change activities addressing health issues in the community.

· Discuss with participants recommendations on operational approaches in the areas of participatory communication, social mobilization and behaviour change and on appropriate channels to reach target audiences.

· Equip participants with knowledge and skills to engage different community stakeholders considering age, gender and disabilities for maximum inclusivity.

· Develop mechanisms for social mobilization in Health, WASH, Nutrition and Protection response.

· Discuss creative, memorable and interactive ways of passing on key Health, WASH, Nutrition and Protection messages during community mobilization sessions at household and community gatherings.

Timeline: The assignment is to be conducted for five days from 8th to 12th in the month of April 2018 in Mogadishu.

One day for SWOT analysis, three days for actual Training and one day for compilation and submission of the training report.

Tasks and Dates to be done

· SWOT analysis – 8th April 2018

· Classroom training 9th – 11th April 2018

· Report writing and submission of Report detailing – 12th April 2018

Key Deliverables

The following are key deliverables expected of this consultancy before and within the specified period:

· Initial inception report detailing the methodology to be used to do SWOT analysis and train staff/social groups.

· Training package and materials used including facilitation guides, handouts and evaluation formats. All messages, tools and materials. These to be shared as draft (including, visuals, training modules, tool kits, etc.)

· A full report of the training containing findings from SWOT analysis and practical solutions, lessons learned in process and action plan describing the simple and effective monitoring and evaluation systems, processes instituted at household and community level.

Skills and Requirements

· Degree in Social work and or communication. Additional qualifications including master’s in public health.

· Firm or consultant with relevant technical knowledge, skills and extensive work experience in: designing Social and Behaviour Change messages, tools and materials, plans including media plans, as well as Monitoring and Evaluation

· Communication skills: Able to speak the local language (Somali), experience and the ability to write professional documents, and the ability to deliver effective presentations.

· A mix of expertise and experience of more than 5 year in communication, advocacy and gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

· The ability to lead trainees and promote productivity.

· The ability to transfer technical knowledge and skills.

· Experience in Adult Learning methodologies

Requirements

Interested consultants are requested to submit their proposals, which should contain the following:

a) Technical proposal that should include:

· Interpretation and understanding of the terms of reference

· Capability statement (Profiles of the team members demonstrating their academic and professional qualifications and experiences in similar work profiles of the team members are to be included).

· Methodology and approaches

b) Financial proposal – fixed budget

8. How to apply

Interested consultants to submit their technical and financial proposals demonstrating their ability to deliver on this assignment based on their qualifications and experience.

Detailed application should be emailed to somaliajobs@internationalmedicalcorps.org citing ‘Social Mobilization Training’ on the subject line of the email.

Deadline for submission of proposals is on 11th April 2018.









Employment Opportunity: Logistics Officer

Background: International Medical Corps is a global, humanitarian, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs.

Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is a private, voluntary, nonpolitical, nonsectarian organization. Its mission is to improve quality of life through interventions that build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide.

Since 1991, International Medical Corps has responded to the emergency needs of the Somali population through interventions in health, nutrition, WASH, and food security and livelihoods.

Task Description: In charge of the correct implementation of procurement guidelines, the Logistics officer will actively strive to keep apprised of International Medical Corps Logistics & Procurement procedures and guidelines.

Procurement:

· Execute duly approved purchase requests while following and documenting due International Medical Corps procurement process.

· Provide practical feedback on turnaround time and procurement process.

· Regularly update Procurement Tracking Sheet.

· Document receipt of procured goods/services using GRNs and delivery notes.

· Ensure timely submission of payment requests to finance after delivery of goods and services.

· In coordination with the program manager and Logistics coordinator, the Logistics Officer will carry out market analysis, screen and record suppliers through

· Bridger Insight and other International Medical Corps and Donor guidelines.

· Maintain and update vendor list on quarterly basis

· Maintenance of contract and Blanket Purchase Agreement schedules for each contract including start/end date and payment schedules

Asset Management:

· Ensure that all International Medical Corps inventory are kept in a safe and secure warehouse with support of the Warehouse staff.

· Work with program officials to review program inventory needs and ensure that stocks are implemented accurately with high level of accountability to ensure no overstocking or stock outs.

· Ensure accurate record for all warehouse receipts and issues are updated at all times

· Send and receive deliveries of supplies from International Medical Corps field stations, partners and processes waybills.

· Send and receives parcel and supplies/equipment from International Medical Corps field sites and processes waybills and GRN

· Assists in preparation of distribution plans and documentation for GIKs and other supplies with the program and that all GIKs usage, distribution reports, waybills are updated.

· Carry out periodic stocktaking and checks as per International Medical Corps policy.

· Update the asset list, fleet report, procurement tracking sheet and GIKs report, this should be submitted every end of the Month.

· Assist with physical verification exercises and flag for disposal, any damaged or obsolete assets.

Fleet Management:

· Manage, update and track vehicle maintenance schedule and ensure vehicles are repaired and in safe and efficient working order

· Oversight of vehicle movement documentation i.e. checks vehicle logs to ensure proper documentation of movement.

· Review and analyze fuel consumption records per vehicle, flag any concerns and take the necessary corrective actions.

· Work with transport officer/drivers to ensure that vehicles are legally compliant and have all necessary legal documents.

· Generate monthly fleet reports

· Identify areas of improvement in transport officers/driver and facilitate capacity-building sessions, in consultation with the Logistics coordinator.

· Coordinate transport requests to ensure efficient use of scarce resources.

Reporting:

· Work closely with the program manager to ensure the procurement of the supplies according to the international medical corps procurement policy.

· Work closely with the Logistics Coordinator to prepare Monthly and Quarterly logistics reports.

· Compliance to all relevant International Medical Corps policies and procedures with respect to child protection, code of conduct, fraud, health and safety, equal opportunities and other relevant policies.

Skills and Requirements

· BA degree in one of the following field or related: Business/Trade, Supply Chain, Management

· With 3 years’ experience in Logistics/Procurement/Transport/fleet and stores management preferably with International NGO

· Good understanding of Logistics policies and procedures

· Honest, flexible, and trustworthy.

· Computer skills – MS Excel, MS Word, Email and Internet.

· Strong organizational, interpersonal, and communication skills.

· Ability to work well under unstable security environments, and administrative and programmatic pressures.

· Demonstrated ability and flexibility to adapt to changing requirements.

· Ability to work independently while being a strong team player.

· Good Command of oral and written English and Somalia fluency required

· Outstanding organizational and problem-solving skills, analytic & pragmatic.

· Profound cross-cultural awareness and insight into health care issues

· Excellent ability to handle multiple tasks and many administrative details in a fast paced and constantly changing environment.

Language Skills: Fluency in English and Somali language

Duty Station: Mogadishu

How to Apply:

IMC Somalia is inviting qualified candidates who meet the above requirements to send cover letter and CV to the following email address: somaliajobs@InternationalMedicalCorps.org.

Please indicate the job title in the email subject line clearly.

Deadline for applications: 18th April 2018.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interview.