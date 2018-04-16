NGO Jobs in Kenya – CARE International

Assistant Program Officer



REF: APO-04-2018

Closing date: 16 Apr 2018

CARE International in Kenya is looking for well-organized and highly motivated Kenyan National who is result-oriented to fill the position below:

Job Summary

CARE’s committed to meeting international standards of quality and accountability when responding to emergencies. Responding to humanitarian crises means that CARE staff may potentially exercise significant power over stakeholders, particularly affected communities. To ensure that CARE earns the trust and respect of those we are serving, we need to be sure that we are being accountable to them. By improving monitoring, evaluation and accountability, we also improve the quality and performance of our response in meeting essential needs and so achieve greater impact.

The overall objective of the position is to ensure CARE’s accountability system in its Refugee Assistance Program (RAP) is working as required, all the stakeholders are aware of it and the system is in use. The position will be key in supporting CARE RAP at the camp level in its efforts to strengthen quality and accountability. In addition as a member of Program Quality & Learning Unit (PQLU), participate in Monitoring and Evaluation of the Refugee Assistance Program.

Responsibilities And Tasks

Administrative Services

· Monitor office operations – files and maintain records, compile statistics and databases. Prepare reports, presentations, proposals, minute taking and correspondence. Gather and collate information for reports

· Coordinate, prepare materials and provide logistical support for workshops and seminars

· Organize for all donor/media/ VIP missions and in liaison with Administration sector, ensure that the visitor’s accommodation and Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning are catered for

· Attend all the CORE SMT meetings, SMT meetings, Program Coordination meetings, Support Coordination meetings and/or other Ad hoc meetings including workshops and circulate the minutes to members in good time and ensure actions points are acted upon by the respective persons

· Keep an updated track of the Managers and Coordinator’s Leave and CTO schedules.

· Supports DHARP, DDRO (OIC), DDWASH and all other sector managers

Contribute to Program Quality Standards development, implementation and compliance

· Ensure adherence with policies, tools and guidelines – support Program Quality and Learning Unit (PQLU) to ensure that activities and results follow CARE, UNHCR, ECHO or other standards in project management and other contract deliverables.

· Work closely with the Program Quality & Learning Unit in compiling, and format reports ensuring timely submission at all times

· Support PQLU in functions and processes of developing program quality standards.

· Ensure adherence to program quality standards throughout the project cycle by sectors

· Ensure that most vulnerable beneficiaries contribute to program design and implementation and enhance accountability to beneficiaries.

· Promote and share ideas for technical improvement and internal learning to help improve projects

· Prepare and implement the monitoring framework; indicators and systems for monitoring especially of the key indicators and implement monitoring systems to track project performance, indicators tracking, evidence based success stories among others

Ensure Monitoring & Evaluation of projects

· Participate in processes of review and/or development of M & E systems and tools.

· Participate in collecting quantitative and qualitative project progress data on output/results indicators as defined in the project agreements.

· Engage in spot checks and process monitoring to track results (output, outcomes and impacts).

· Based on monitoring results, participate in preparation of reports on project/program progress.

· Ensure the availability of human stories and photographs to enhance donor reporting and other reporting.

· Participate in the capacity building of program staff and PQLU incentive staff on MEAL

· Provide regular quantitative and qualitative updates to the PQLU Manager, DDRO(OIC), DDWASH and program managers and ensure regular updating of the PMF folder and management of the P-drive

Provide support in Project/Program Development

· Contribute to the design and development of new projects/program concepts and proposals.

· Participate in the review the project proposal, especially results frameworks, to ensure compliance with the donor requirements and program standards.

· Provide necessary support to PQLU for/during needs assessments reviews, and evaluations.

· Ensure regular updating of the, SMT, PQLU &PMF folders and management of the P-drive.

· As a member of the PQLU team work with sector coordinators to ensure implementation of CARE’s Humanitarian Accountability Framework

· As part of the PQLU team scale up CARE’s effort for information sharing to stakeholders.

· Ensure that the complaint and feedback mechanisms established are increasingly being known by the stakeholders, more so refugee community.

· Share information to stakeholder in accordance with CARE’s information sharing guidelines

· Identify opportunities to work collaboratively across agencies where appropriate, to share ideas, experiences, successes and challenges.

Education And Qualifications

· University degree preferably in social sciences, project management and/or development with versatile administration skills

· 3 years of relevant proven experience in the field of M&E implementation.

Competencies:

· Proficient in the application of Microsoft Suite software

· Eloquent communication in English language (Oral and written). Strong reporting skills;

· Good Knowledge and understanding of an NGO environment including program administration and management skills

· Sound interpersonal and liaison skills,

· Ability to work in a team and to coordinate team initiatives; Pleasant personality, flexibility, team player, ability to solve problems; work with minimum supervision;

How To Apply:

To submit your application, please visit our careers page at http://www.care.or.ke/index.php/aboutcare/current-carrers

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.





Human Resources Officer

REF: HRO-04-2018

CARE International in Kenya is looking for well-organized and highly motivated Kenyan National who is result-oriented to fill the position below:

Reporting to the Human Resources Coordinator at the Dadaab Sub Office, the HR Officer will participate in recruitment and placement, assist in monitoring performance management, implementation of HR policies and procedures, investigations related to Sexual Exploitation and abuse, awareness and learning sessions to disseminate CARE policies, preparing leave and Personal Activity reports on a monthly basis and submitting them to the HR Manager for action. He/she will strengthen the grievance handling mechanisms by building capacity of staff to understand the procedures they should follow.

Qualifications, Experience And Competencies :

· Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management

· Diploma/Higher Diploma from IHRM will be an added advantage

· IHRM membership is a must

· 3 years demonstrated relevant experience in a busy environment performing HR responsibilities

Competencies:

· Thorough knowledge of the Kenyan labour legislations and sexual and offences act

· Excellent investigation skills

· Excellent interpersonal and report writing skills.

· Computer proficiency in Microsoft Suite. Good Planning and organizing skills, stress tolerance, contributing to team success, proactive problem solving, communicating with impact, initiating action, coaching.

How To Apply:

To submit your application, please visit our careers page at http://www.care.or.ke/index.php/aboutcare/current-carrers

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

CARE is an equal opportunity employer and promotes gender equity. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

CARE International in Kenya does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.