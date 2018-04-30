NGO Jobs in Kenya - AWF

Job Vacancy:

Tourism & Protected Area Specialist



For more than 50 years, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has been a key player in African conservation and sustainable development.

AWF is seeking a high performing and results oriented Tourism Advisor who will be responsible for reviewing and updating the Tourism Plan in consultation with Ethiopia Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA) staff and AWF as well as other identified stakeholders so that the plan can be incorporated into a revised and updated General Management Plan for the SMNP.

This position will report to the Vice President for Programs, East & Southern Africa and based in Debark, Ethiopia.

Responsibilities

· Implement agreed aspects of the Tourism Plan.

· Work with the current tourism operators to help them improve their products.

· Work with EWCA and the Chief Technical Advisor to reduce the number of ‘locals’ that visiting tourists are obligated to take with them in the park.

· Work with the local guides association to improve the service and product that they are able to offer.

· Work with the appointed consultant to develop an improved trail system within the SMNP.

· Work with EWCA and the AWF Program Manager to concession out appropriate new tourism sites.

Qualifications

· At least 10 years’ experience working in the nature-based tourism sector with strong experience in Africa.

· Preferably experience of owning or running a tourism company.

· Preferably experience with wildlife and property management.

· Experience developing business plans for tourism operations.

· Experience in concessioning and tendering tourism facilities.

· Ability to work well with Governments and local authorities.

· Tourism marketing experience will be beneficial.

· Computer literate with a good knowledge of MS Office.

· Fluency in written and spoken English.





AWF is seeking a high performing and results oriented Tourism & Protected Area Specialist who will work with the Government of Nigeria to ensure successful implementation of an anticipated two year project.

The successful candidate will assess and develop the Nigeria protected area system structure, develop business plans for target parks and concession sustainable tourism in selected parks at the request of the Government of Nigeria.

This position will report to the Vice President for Programs, East & Southern Africa and based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Responsibilities

· Develop a holistic blueprint for commercialization of the National Park System in Nigeria to optimize tourism opportunities and increase self-generating revenue for the park system.

· Review, improve and develop the institutional structure of the protected area authority drawing on global best practices and supporting commercial optimization of the protected areas.

· Develop administrative procedures, policies, accounting manuals and other frameworks required for a restructured wildlife authority.

· Develop Tourism and Business Plans for Parks and Identify Potential PPP and Business Opportunities

· Concession tourism sites and activities in up to three parks deemed feasible for commercialization.

· Oversee the protected area program and is responsible for ensuring timely implementation, seamless coordination with the Government of Nigeria and AWF technical staff and conservation capital.

· Oversee the project budget, contracts and all operations, ensuring efficient use of resources, and is responsible for accurate reporting and capturing best practices and lessons learned.

Qualifications

· At least 10 years’ experience working in protected area finance or tourism design and development in Africa.

· Experience working with protected area authorities in Africa.

· Experience developing business plans for tourism operations.

· Experience in concessioning and tendering tourism facilities.

· Familiarity with protected area global best practices.

· Familiarity with Nigeria’s protected area system.

· Program management experience and coordination of field teams.

· Ability to work well with Governments and local authorities.

· Excellent writing skills.

· Excellent presentation skills.

· Computer literate with a good knowledge of Microsoft Office.

· English speaking.

Interested candidates are invited to apply through http://www.awf.org/about/careers/

Please send a cover letter, your detailed CV and a writing sample as a single PDF document indicating daytime telephone numbers, address and names of three referees with the Job Title in the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. Given the urgency in filling this position, candidates will be screened on an ongoing basis and closed once position is filled.