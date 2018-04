NGO Jobs in Kenya - Africare

Africare seeks to hire a Chief of Party (CP) for IMPACT who will lead all coordination and implementation of Africare’s Improved Approach to Community-based Nutrition in Turkana (IMPACT) Project. Reporting to the Dir of M&E at Africare HQ in Washington DC, the Chief of Party will serve as the primary Africare representative for this project in Kenya. The individual will be responsible for the strategic leadership and direction Africare’s program in Kenya. S/He will manage all aspects of the country program including technical, programmatic and operational aspects while ensuring optimal use of human, financial and physical resources and for full compliance with donor regulations and requirements and Africare policies. S/He will develop and maintain highly collaborative working relationships with representatives from the Government of South Africa (SAG), academic institutions, donors, supporters and other implementing and collaborating partners. S/He will promote partnerships between the project, government ministries, and other stakeholders and will undertake documentation of quantitative and qualitative information on experiences and lessons learnt from the implementation of the program.