NGO Jobs in Kenya - Africare

Africare is the oldest and largest African-American founded organization in the field. Africare's programs address needs in three principal areas: Agriculture & Food Security, Health & HIV/AIDS, and Water, Sanitation & Hygiene. Throughout its 40 year history, Africare has reached 30 million people across the continent with innovative, sustainable, culturally appropriate and life-changing projects to improve the quality of life in communities throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.





Summary:

Africare is rolling out the Improved Approach to Community-based Nutrition in Turkana (IMPACT) project in Kenya. The goal of IMPACT is to significantly improve nutrition outcomes for pregnant and lactating women and infants and young children (defined as <2 years of age) in Turkana County. Africare aims thereby to sustainably increase diet diversity, and reduce malnutrition and hunger.

Africare will serve as lead in delivering the IMPACT Program. IMPACT currently targets villages in Katilu and Turkana South Wards where the program seeks to increase the quality and quantity of nutritious foods available to households via community gardening and improved nutrition services via health worker training and capacitation, in addition to promoting improved optimal infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and hygiene practices, and micronutrient supplementation via a set behavior change package owned by Africare; all of which will be delivered via specified channels at the health facility and community levels.

Project Chief of Party

Duties and Responsibilities:

Africare seeks to hire a Chief of Party (CP) for IMPACT who will lead all coordination and implementation of Africare’s Improved Approach to Community-based Nutrition in Turkana (IMPACT) Project. Reporting to the Dir of M&E at Africare HQ in Washington DC, the Chief of Party will serve as the primary Africare representative for this project in Kenya. The individual will be responsible for the strategic leadership and direction Africare’s program in Kenya. S/He will manage all aspects of the country program including technical, programmatic and operational aspects while ensuring optimal use of human, financial and physical resources and for full compliance with donor regulations and requirements and Africare policies. S/He will develop and maintain highly collaborative working relationships with representatives from the Government of South Africa (SAG), academic institutions, donors, supporters and other implementing and collaborating partners. S/He will promote partnerships between the project, government ministries, and other stakeholders and will undertake documentation of quantitative and qualitative information on experiences and lessons learnt from the implementation of the program.

The Chief of Party bears final responsibility for meeting program deliverables by both lead and local partners, and for the achievement of strategic objectives, intermediate results, and performance expectations through adherence to high standards of programmatic and management quality.

The CP will oversee county offices and sub-grantee(s), including collaborations with local government and extension workers, overseeing teams of 6-10 in each ward location. The CP of the proposed IMPACT project will provide supervision, strategic direction, and leadership to the Project Management Team, with regards to the progress and course of action(s) on the program. S/he will be primarily based in Lodwar, Turkana County, and will supervise a small core team of ten to 20 staff. S/He will provide the highest level of technical leadership and program quality assurance in Kenya.

· Provide strategic leadership to the design and implementation of the country programs, projects and activities and oversee program planning, monitoring, reporting, and evaluation.

· Ensure optimal use of human, financial, and physical resources to successfully meet project milestones and technical quality standards, and to achieve project objectives, deliverables and targets.

· Provide leadership and manage to ensure that all projects and activities are executed in line with and meet the technical standards and expectations of Africare and its donors and supporters.

· Oversee and coordinate the successful completion of planning and budgeting requirements of the project office.

· Ensure mechanisms are in place to monitor the implementation of projects, including progress toward achieving objectives and targets with high quality and on-time performance.

· Provide effective oversight to all financial and administrative functions undertaken by the country office to ensure efficient and effective and the provision of sufficient administrative support to all projects.

· Ensure that all activities are undertaken in full compliance with Africare standard operating procedures, and donor policies and regulations, and national policies and laws.

· Develop and maintain highly collaborative working relationships with representatives from the Government of Kenya, country government officials in Turkana, academic institutions, donor, supporters and other implementing and collaborating partners.

· Ensure documentation and dissemination of findings, impact, innovations, and lessons learned.

· Lead in-country efforts for development and mobilization of new resources and donor commitments.

· Perform other duties, as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills:

· A minimum of a Master’s Degree in International Development, Public Health Nutrition, Social Sciences, Mass Communications, Management, Business, Marketing, Humanities, or equivalent.

· Minimum of 10 years’ of relevant work experience, preferably in program management with some technical expertise in international aid, policy and advocacy, or health, nutrition, and food security projects with focus on livelihoods and economic empowerment.

· Sensitivity to cultural differences and understanding of the socio-economic and political situation in Northern Kenya; specific Turkana County, an advantage.

· Earned value management, project management, and monitoring skills. Strong project oversight and operations skills. Ability to organize systems to monitor project results.

· Demonstrated capacity to liaise and negotiate with key stakeholders in other organizations, private sector, small business owners, community groups, government agencies, civil society groups, health institutions and trade unions. Capacity for diplomacy and advocacy.

· Demonstrable ability to work with myriad partners.

· Excellent organizational, verbal and written communication skills with proficiency (reading, writing, speaking and comprehension) in English and Kiswahili. Ability to Speak HaTurkana an added advantage.

· Demonstrated leadership, staff, and team management qualities, including crisis and conflict management and mediation.

· Exceptionally strong interpersonal skills; ability to interact professionally with culturally diverse staff, consultants and project beneficiaries.

· Proven experience in managing complex partnership relationships in a participatory way.

· Ability to work well both in a team and independently.

· Ability to travel frequently and as required across the region.*Access to a passport of benefit.

· Ability to communicate efficiently across time zones – USG Eastern Standard Time primarily, and using email and phone.

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and Outlook

How to Apply:

Applications should include a CV, writing sample and a cover letter. In the cover letter (of no more than two pages in length), the potential candidate should briefly describe his or her motivation for the position and highlight relevant experience and salary requirements.

Please email materials to humanresources@africare.org include “Chief of Party – IMPACT Program – Turkana County” in the subject line

All applications must be submitted by email no later than April 27, 2018. The position will remain open until filled.





Project Communication Officer

Closing date: 27 Apr 2018

Duties and Responsibilities:

Africare seeks a Communications Officer to support the IMPACT project in Turkana County, Kenya. S/He will report to the IMPACT project Chief of Party and deliver on all activities related to communications and dissemination, with some public relations, for the project as needed.

· Prepare or edit letters, invitations, press releases, and news reports in collaboration with Africare point of contact (POC) and donor POC. Respond to all daily general media inquiries or refer to an appropriate spokesperson.

· Develop list of key media contacts and conduct direct outreach on behalf of Africare to promote Africare’s re-entry into Kenya and the launch of the IMPACT Program and, the generous support of the funder

· Media targets to include: local newspapers, e.g. Business Daily, the Nairobian, the Standard, the Star, television and radio outlets, online news outlets, social media (?)

· Connect directly with media contacts and follow up to promote coverage of the IMPACT project.

· Identify and reach out to communications professionals in key partners/implementers in Kenya and coordinate project media outreach/social media efforts, as appropriate.

· Conduct outreach to media contacts to promote day-of coverage of IMPACT Program event(s) and launch

· Coordinate communications contacts in partner/ implementer organizations, including funder POC and communications contacts, to coordinate press activities (where appropriate) and releases, as needed.

· Track and document on-the-record quotes from potential beneficiaries and stakeholders in/of the IMPACT Program for use in dissemination materials, presentations, and to provide content for Africare online and social media platforms.

· Follow all Africare and donor communication policies and procedures which include maintaining confidentiality of proprietary information.

· Monitor media coverage and other external factors to identify potential or actual problem areas and opportunities.

Qualifications:

· General knowledge of development and public health in Africa

· General knowledge of Global Development issues such as Nutrition, Food Security

· Ability to use Microsoft Office programs proficiently, specifically MS Excel and Word

· Minimum undergraduate degree in journalism, communications, public relations and affairs or related field. Graduates preferred.

· Over 5 years’ experience in communications work for NGOs or private sector.

· Ability to effectively research online.

· A quality track record and portfolio in written and communications (media) materials

· Excellent writing and speaking communication skills.

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili. HaTurkana a plus.

· Ability to work under time pressure and late hours with time lag to engage US based partners including Africare staff.

How to Apply:

Applications should include CV, cover letter and a three to five page writing sample or media material for which you are primary and original author. In the cover letter (of no more than two pages in length), the potential candidate should briefly describe his or her motivation for the position and highlight relevant experience and salary requirements.

Please email materials to humanresources@africare.org include “IMPACT Communications Officer, Turkana County” in the subject line

All applications must be submitted no later April 27, 2018. The position will remain open until filled.





Project Monitoring & Evaluation Director

Duties and Responsibilities:

Africare seeks an M&E Director for the IMPACT Program. The incumbent will provide overall strategic leadership and accountability for the performance of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of Africare’s Improved Approach to Community-based Nutrition in Turkana (IMPACT) Project. The Director will work in collaboration with staff of Africare and project consortium members, project field offices, and project implementing partners and key stakeholders in Government, development partners and non-governmental organizations (including the private sector). The Manager will manage field M&E staff, short-term surveys, and operational hires.

· Develop and implement project’s result-based M&E Plan, ensuring timely and accurate reporting on indicator-based performance, including reports for Africare. Identify appropriate performance indicators for tracking results and monitoring activities by preparing comprehensive project performance monitoring and evaluation plan.

· Oversee and manage project evaluation and all data quality assurance activities.

· Implement data quality control and information systems management. Assure strong project information management, with focus on key areas, and in line with Africare policies and guidance

· Implement all policies and guidance in relation to data flow and management for Africare.

· Support Project study activities through design of questionnaires and other tools; development of data collection protocols; oversight of survey work; data analysis; management of survey budget; and review of literature and technical reports.

· Generate knowledge products, regular reports, and learning materials per project requirements. In collaboration with project technical team at the field level and HQ, identifying project activities, processes and/or outcomes that are key for capturing lessons learned and best practices.

· Implement information dissemination activities to ensure lessons learnt are integrated into the program.

· Produce required reporting content and documents as stipulated in the project’s document.

· Build capacity of M&E staff to enable them complete their tasks effectively; and ensure short-term survey hires complete their assigned tasks and observe appropriate protocols.

· Oversee M&E field staff and short-term survey hires, ensuring that responsible staff do monitor data collection and report timely and accurately.

· Support the design and rollout of project assessments and evaluations.

Qualifications

· Degree (minimum Master’s degree, PhD or commensurate preferred) relating to monitoring and evaluation, research / research methods, and/or statistics or economic analytics with strong knowledge and skills in M&E, performance management, research and data management, or related field.

· Minimum 8 years of experience in M&E-related functions.

· At least 5 years of proven experience in planning, management and implementation of M&E systems.

· Experience in quantitative monitoring and evaluation methodologies, including experimental and quasi-experimental evaluations.

· Proven track record setting up and managing technologies for data capture and storage.

· Knowledge of ethics and related management policies for data capture, processing and management.

· Experience in data management, including data quality assurance processes, verification, and validation.

· Demonstrable dissemination and report writing skills with a publication or authoring record on quality research, evaluation, programs outcomes, for example, that can be shared; and the ability to discuss these and translate into reports and other materials.

· Experience in database management, DHIS2 and GiS applications; and in depth knowledge of essential computer applications such as MS Office packages, specifically Excel.

· Strong management, organizational and communication skills; fluency in English and Kiswahili.

· Fluency in HaTurkana a plus.

How to Apply:

Applications should include CV, writing sample, and cover letter. In cover letter (of no more than two pages in length), the potential candidate should briefly describe his or her motivation for the position and highlight relevant experience and salary requirements.

Please email materials to humanresources@africare.org including “M&E Director – IMPACT Project -Turkana County” in the subject line

All applications must be received no later than April 27, 2018. The position will remain open until filled.









Project Operations Coordinator

Duties and Responsibilities:

Africare is looking for an Operations Coordinator. The contract is currently set for 3 months and Africare anticipates about 75 days of work or 600 hours. S/he will report to the Director – Monitoring, Evaluation, and Knowledge Learning (MEKL) at Africare Headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

This effort will cover the time required, with possibility of extension as needed, for office set up and launch. In this time, the contractor will serve as Africare’s face on ground, will liaise with all stakeholders including all relevant government offices, identify and map out needs for set up and program rollout, and finally, manage the launch event planning and rollout within 2 months in Lodwar, Turkana County.

Africare is seeking someone on ground with an operations and management in development background to set up offices, execute initial set up strategically, as well as managerial experience to allow for effective oversight and management of recruitment of a locally-based team and finances during rollout in Turkana County. S/he will demonstrate integrity and drive for the coordination, planning and rollout for the IMPACT Project. S/he will also leverage knowledge and insight into the workings of the national health system, agriculture and food security frameworks, and government, specifically supporting liaison with the Ministry and key local stakeholders, as well as logistical and operations management to assure on ground set up.

Qualifications:

· Minimum bachelor’s degree in a relevant field like agriculture, health, economics, international relations, business administration, with technical specialization or experience in nutrition, food security, nutrition-sensitive agriculture, resilience or social behaviour change for health programming; Master’s degree or higher preferred.

· Five (5) years practical NGO and Africa-based related development and operations assistance experience required. Preferably in Eastern Africa.

· Demonstrated operations and program set up and coordination experience.

· 1-3 years’ experience with some monitoring, evaluation and assessment.

· An understanding of US-based non-profit/development work, organizational structures and reporting.

· Demonstrable program management, coordination and people management experience.

· Strong engagement, diplomacy and strategic operations skills.

· Clear and open communication (via email and on the phone), also at odd hours with HQ in Washington DC (7-8 hours behind, on US Eastern Standard Time)

· Organized and able to deliver to tight deadlines.

· Integrity and transparent working practices.

· Capacity to oversee and produce fiscal reports in line with Africare and funder requirements.

· Familiar with MS Office and other software packages including proficient email use and ability to communicate effectively in writing.

· Ability to live in Turkana County, Kenya and travel under uncomfortable conditions (at times off road) within the county, and work on ground through the end of the contract in June 2018.

Preferred:

· Networks within the ministries of health and agriculture in Turkana and / or nationally for Kenya. Or, alternatively partnership building capacities, and demonstrable experience working with decision-making bodies and policy-makers.

· Fluent Swahili and on ground working experience in Eastern Africa. Ability to speak HaTurkana.

· A plus are research and program technical skills in nutrition and food security, or agriculture.

How to Apply:

Applications should include a CV, writing sample and (if possible, that include(s) a report presenting complex information relevant to nutrition or nutrition-sensitive agriculture programming and operations in Africa), and cover letter. In cover letter (of no more than two pages in length), the potential candidate should briefly describe his or her motivtion of the positon and highlight experience and salary requirements.

Please email materials to humanresources@africare.org including “Operations Coordinator – IMPACT Program – Turkana County” in the subject line

All applications must be submitted no later than April 27, 2018. The position will remain open until filled.