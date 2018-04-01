Naughty Girlfriend puts V!@GR@ in her boyfriends drink-you won’t believe what happened (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 10:11
This naughty lady pulled a crazy prank on her boyfriend and it is going viral online.
She put v!@gr@ in his drink without his knowledge and asked him to drink.
A few minutes later, the drug kicked in and the poor guy had nowhere to hide.
Well, while it is ok to annoy or tease your partner for fun, this lady stretched the joke too far.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST