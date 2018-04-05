Nairobi’s most wanted female gangster, LAVENDER AKINYI, arrested in Ruaka-PHOTOs

Thursday, April 05, 2018- Police have arrested, Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, the leader of a dangerous gang behind a spate of burglaries in leafy suburbs such as Lavington and Kileleshwa.





Akinyi, who has been in the police radar for the last three years, was apprehended when detectives stormed her hide-out in Ruaka.





She was recently caught on CCTV robbing residents of Muthaiga.





She has been posing as an ordinary woman looking for a house to rent just to survey the premises and plan to hit with her armed gang.





She is being held at Kilimani police station.





See her photos below.



