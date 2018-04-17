Mzansi Slay Queen poses completely N@K3D to ‘embrace her culture with pride’ Good Lawd! (PHOTOs)

, , , , 15:06


Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - If you thought Kenyan slay queens are crazy, you haven’t seen this madness from South Africa.

The lady by the name Audrey Skhosana, has left tongues wagging and jaws-dropping after sharing this nasty photos in the name of ‘embracing her culture’

Dressed in traditional attire, she posed like an ancient African warrior as she paraded her ‘twins’

She captioned the photos:

“Embracing my culture and diversity with pride.”

See the photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno