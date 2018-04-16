My wife screamed WEKESA’s name when we were having S3X and confirmed my fears - Kenyan MAN in tears as he confesses (VIDEO)

Monday, April 16, 2018

- Some confessions from Radio Jambo listeners are just crazy.





A man confessed that his wife kept screaming Wekesa’s name when he was opening her servers.





He has been hearing rumours that Wekesa has been b@ng!ng his wife and his worst fears were confirmed when his wife screamed Wekesa’s name when they were having s3x.





And mind you, they have been married for 12 years.





The man now suspects that one of his kids belongs to Wekesa.





Hizi ndoa zina maneno kweli.





Listen to the man’s confession.



