My S3X escapades with PR@ST!TUT3S at Club 110 in Mlolongo, there is a Tanzanian LADY in Room 18, ‘Hatari kuruka’ (READ)

Monday, April 2, 2018 - This guy called Tom has narrated his s3x escapades with pr@st!tut3s at Club 110 in Mlolongo.





The club has rooms where ladies hawk their flesh and there’s a Tanzanian lady in Room 18 who gives men sleepless nights because of her good services.





She is a Chaga, a tribe in Tanzania where ladies are taught about s3x and how to satisfy a man when they are teenagers.





Her services can make you camp there for days.





Men flock to her room to get the...



