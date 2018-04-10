My love you is like corruption in Kenya, it will never end! KU student writes to KTN’s BETTY KYALO but she’s not amused.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - A love struck Kenyatta University student has taken to social media to profess his undying love for KTN news anchor, Betty Kyallo.

The guy identified as Naphas Masia has been flirting with the screen siren on Instagram but it seems she’s not amused.

The mother of one, who divorced her journalist husband, Dennis Okari, two years ago, has blocked the poor guy in all her social media platforms but he’s remained defiant.

“She blocked me on social media because of…

