My heart breaks every time I think of you - Citizen TV’s KAMBUA remembers late dad in emotional post (PHOTO)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Talented gospel singer and TV host, Kambua, has taken to social media to remember her dad, Professor Manundu, who passed on 4 years ago.





Kambua insists that her life will never be the same again and that she feels lost without her father round.





Taking to Instagram, the ‘Umetenda Mema’ singer shared an adorable photo of her and the father during her wedding with the caption:





“ 09/04/2018. 4 years my Baba. 4! I still feel so so lost without you. My heart breaks every time I think of you. I miss your laugh, your random songs, your booming voice, your smile. I miss you my friend. My day 1. My daddy. I carry you in my heart always. Keep resting in peace “





See the photo below.