My family treats me like an outcast - Radio Jambo’s ANITA RAEY opens up on her struggles as a single mother.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 -

Single mothers are often ostracized and looked down upon in many African Countries and Kenya is not different.





While many single mothers suffer in silence, Radio Jambo presenter, Anita Raey, has opened up about her struggles as a single mother of two kids.





Taking to her social media, she revealed how even her own family treats her like an outcast but vowed to raise her kids alone rather than stay in an abusive marriage.





She wrote:





“I am a single mum of two, my biggest fear is that I might not find a man to love me plus my kids on board, am so scared that I will not find love, I will not find acceptance I will not be accepted by society. ”





“ I see how society judges me, looks at me, thinks am a loose woman that I …



