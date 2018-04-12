MUTUNGA says UHURU/ RUTO behaved like fools in MIGUNA’s case! If not checked, these two will take Kenya back to KANU

Thursday April 12, 2018

-

Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, for deporting Miguna Miguna.





In an interview with former anti-Graft Czar, John Githongo, Mutunga said Dr Miguna’s treatment was inhumane and unconstitutional.





"It is nauseating.”





“It is very painful,” Mutunga said





He said everybody in the country knows that Miguna Miguna was born and raised in Kenya and he...



