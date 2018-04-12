MUTUNGA says UHURU/ RUTO behaved like fools in MIGUNA’s case! If not checked, these two will take Kenya back to KANU

, 14:41

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, for deporting Miguna Miguna.

In an interview with former anti-Graft Czar, John Githongo, Mutunga said Dr Miguna’s treatment was inhumane and unconstitutional.

"It is nauseating.”

“It is very painful,” Mutunga said

He said everybody in the country knows that Miguna Miguna was born and raised in Kenya and he...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno