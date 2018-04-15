MUTULA KILONZO Jnr in trouble over a post on ex-President DANIEL arap MOI, the man his father assisted hide money

Sunday April 15, 2018

- Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, found himself in trouble for praising retired President Daniel Arap Moi in a social media post.





The Senator praised Moi for his peaceful handover of power to former President Mwai Kibaki in 2002.





“Former President Daniel Arap Moi should be honoured for his service to the nation and his decision to peacefully hand over the power after 2002 elections amid the loud chorus of ‘Yote yawezekana bila Moi’,” Mutula said in a tweet.





However, Mutula Kilonzo’s tweet did...



