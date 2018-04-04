MUTHAMA reveals KALONZO’s agreement with UHURU! To meet him again without RAILA/ MUDAVADI/ WETANGULA

16:12

Wednesday April 4, 2018 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, has revealed that Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is planning to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta alone just like Raila Odinga of ODM did.


Speaking during a media interview, Muthama disclosed that Kalonzo is planning to meet Uhuru to ask him to support his 2022 Presidential bid.

He said the two had agreed before the 2007 General Elections that they would support one another and Kalonzo is...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno