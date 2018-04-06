MUTHAMA criticizes the attack of KAMBAs in Kirinyaga! Blames UHURU for the animosity between them and KIKUYUs

, 18:31


Friday April 6, 2018 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has criticised the attack against members of the Kamba community in Kirinyaga County, terming the move as political.


Speaking in Tala on Friday, Muthama said that  houses owned by the Kambas were burnt last month and some people beaten by men believed to be from the Kikuyu community.

Muthama said that the Devolution Ministry should speedily intervene into the matter by providing the affected families with…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.

This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies. Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 maste...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno