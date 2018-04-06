MUTHAMA criticizes the attack of KAMBAs in Kirinyaga! Blames UHURU for the animosity between them and KIKUYUs

Friday April 6, 2018 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has criticised the attack against members of the Kamba community in Kirinyaga County, terming the move as political.





Speaking in Tala on Friday , Muthama said that houses owned by the Kambas were burnt last month and some people beaten by men believed to be from the Kikuyu community.





Muthama said that the Devolution Ministry should speedily intervene into the matter by providing the affected families with…



