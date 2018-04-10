MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals who will make RUTO the President in 2022 - NOT the useless KIKUYU community

, 10:57

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the person who will make Deputy President William Ruto the country’s President in 2022.

Sharing his sentiments on social media on Tuesday, Mutahi dismissed the notion that it is the GEMA nation that will make Ruto the President in 2022.

Gema is an organisation comprising of Gikuyu Embu, Meru communities.

"Ruto will not become President.”

“He will be made a President.”

“Not by…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s UEFA Champions League preview and a well thought out prediction - Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Two mouth watering matches are lined up tonight in the UEFA Champions League as wounded Manchester City host fly...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno