MURKOMEN should first seek blessings from his father before he can talk to MOI – The Senator’s stunt backfires on him

13:38

Tuesday April 17, 2018 - Elegyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has accused Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, of blocking his attempt to talk to retired President Daniel Arap Moi.


According to Murkomen, the Baringo Senator has been determining those to meet his father based on their political affiliations.

“We have been trying to seek appointments to meet Mzee Moi,”

“but it has been tough.”

“Gideon won’t let...

