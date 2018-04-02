Mulembe Party is a foolish idea, it is pure gobbledygook in its raw form - LUSAKA tells MUDAVADI and WETANGULA.

Monday April 2, 2018

Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka, has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, to stop the idea of forming the Mulembe Party since it is ill advised.





Over the weekend, Wetangula and Mudavadi resolved to form a Luhya community party that will consist of all Luhya sub clans.





But speaking on Sunday at Lwandayi, Bungoma County, Lusaka said the two leaders should think of forming a party with a national outlook.





"Whereas we…



