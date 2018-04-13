MUDAVADI dealt a severe blow as BARACK MULUKA is ejected as ANC Secretary General! OSOTSI remains the Party boss

MUDAVADI dealt a severe blow as BARACK MULUKA is ejected as ANC Secretary General! OSOTSI remains the Party bossNews 11:58
Friday April 13, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has been dealt a career threatening blow.
This is after his Secretary General, Barack Muluka, was ejected from the position.
Muluka was stripped off the plum job yesterday by the Political Parties Tribunal, a body mandated by law to handle election disputes within parties.
The tribunal found the....
Page 1 2