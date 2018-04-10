MOSES KURIA sends tough warning to SONKO over RUTO’s 2022 bid - You can’t keep questioning the President

11:14


Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sent a tough warning to Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, warning him to keep off civil servants for his own good.

This is after his public spat with Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, over Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for President in 2022.

Kuria warned him to leave Kibicho alone because questioning Kibicho is like...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s UEFA Champions League preview and a well thought out prediction - Make good money here.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Two mouth watering matches are lined up tonight in the UEFA Champions League as wounded Manchester City host fly...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno