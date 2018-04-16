MOHAMMED ALI vows to smoke out HASSAN JOHO and his drug empire that is killing young people in Coastal Kenya

MOHAMMED ALI vows to smoke out HASSAN JOHO and his drug empire that is killing young people in Coastal KenyaNews, Politics 07:49
Monday April 16, 2018 - Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, also known as Moha, has vowed to soldier on in his fight against drug business in the Coastal city.
Speaking on Saturday, Ali declared war on Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and all drug cartels, saying their days are numbered.
He noted that there were so many zombies in Mombasa’s streets because of the drug menace and that...
