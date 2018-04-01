Millionaire businessman who was shot dead buried with gold worth millions (PHOTOs)

, , , 15:46


Sunday, April 01, 2018 - His name is Sheron Sukhdeo, a Trinidad and Tobago businessman who shot dead by thugs.

His family and friends decided to bury him alongside his golden chains leaving tongues wagging.

It is thought that the fallen was buried with gold worth millions.

Well, they probably don’t want him to Rest in Peace since people will certainly go for the gold later.

See the…

