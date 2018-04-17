MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU, flaunts engagement ring after being impregnated and dumped (PHOTO)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu, has moved on after being impregnated and dumped by youthful businessman, Ben Gatu, who is now dating the daughter of Muranga Governor, Mwangi wa Iria.

It seems that Saumu is in another relationship although she has not unveiled her new man.

She flaunted an expensive engagement ring.

See photo.
