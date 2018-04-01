MIKE SONKO spotted partying hard with a Slay Queen ‘MALAYA’ as Nairobi goes to the dogs, this man is a waste (VIDEO)

, , , , , , 05:21

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 -Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, was spotted partying hard with a slay queen as the great County of Nairobi goes to the dogs due to mismanagement.

A video that has surfaced online shows the slay queen goofing around Sonko and calling him Mr Bling Bling.

Sonko seems to be in another world as the slay queen gives him company.

This lady might be those high end pr@st!tut3s who provide escort services to the high and mighty.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

How you can make good money in today’s UEFA Champions League matches! See these predictions

AS Roma pulled off the mother of all comebacks yesterday thumping fancied Barcelona 3-0 (4-4 aggregate) to book a place in the Champions L...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno