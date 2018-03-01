MIKE SONKO seeks the help of his followers after NYAKUNDI called him ‘UMBWA and MALAYA’.

Monday, 02 April 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, sought the help of his followers after Nyakundi   insulted him badly over the recent purchase of oxygen tanks.

Nyakundi hurled insults at Sonko calling him ‘umbwa and malaya’ who behaves like a chokoraa Governor.

This is what Sonko posted.


Sonko is now seeking the help of his followers on what to do with the fiery blogger who has a habit of insulting him.

