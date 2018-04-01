MIGUNA will be back, the Government will soon send him his Kenyan passport - DUALE reveals (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Videos 07:33
- Garissa Town MP, Adan Duale, has said that self-proclaimed NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, will soon be allowed back into the country after being deported and humiliated by State.
According to Duale, who was speaking in a recent public function, the State will send Miguna his passport so that he can come back to Kenya.
Duale insists that Miguna is a Kenyan Citizen.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST