MIGUNA will be back, the Government will soon send him his Kenyan passport - DUALE reveals (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Garissa Town MP, Adan Duale, has said that self-proclaimed NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, will soon be allowed back into the country after being deported and humiliated by State.

According to Duale, who was speaking in a recent public function, the State will send Miguna his passport so that he can come back to Kenya.


Duale insists that Miguna is a Kenyan Citizen.

