MIGUNA was not deported, this is what happened, tough talking Interior CS MATIANG’I tells MPs

...was not in our jurisdiction,"
On the issue of court orders, Matiang’i stated that he did not receive any court orders requiring him to present Miguna to the High Court.
"I have never been served with any court order and am not aware of any attempts to serve me.
"Miguna was not deported I never signed any deportation orders."
"He was not in Kenya, he was a passenger on transit who never presented his credentials,"
On his part, Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa said that Miguna was simply a passenger on transit and had to be taken back to where he came from.
"A journey at an international airport can only be complete once it is clear what the source of embarking was."
"Miguna refused to surrender the passport he used to travel from Canada and Dubai," Kihalangwa said.
