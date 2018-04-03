MIGUNA was not deported, this is what happened, tough talking Interior CS MATIANG’I tells MPs

Tuesday, April 03, 2018 - Fred Matiang’i, the Interior and Co-ordination Cabinet Secretary, has for the first time explained why the government refused to allow self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna into the country.





While appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Administration on Tuesday morning, the powerful CS insisted that Miguna was never deported to Dubai.





“What we did was in compliance with the Immigration laws."



"No one is exempt."



"The Pope had his passport stamped on entry."



"President Barack Obama had his passport stamped on entry."



"Even President Uhuru Kenyatta had his passport stamped on entry last night,” he said.



