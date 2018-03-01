MIGUNA MIGUNA’s statement from Ontario, Canada, after being deported from Dubai! I am coming back on...

, , , , 05:02

Fellow Kenyans, patriots, NRMKe members, friends of Kenya and supporters:

Solidarity greetings!

I thank God, family, relatives, true friends and genuine supporters for their support, generosity and strong commitments to justice and principles of democracy.

Today, I have arrived in Ontario, Canada in order to undergo specialized toxicology tests and medical treatment following my illegal and violent abduction, torture and chemical poisoning by the tyrannical Jubilee regime.

I have been advised of reports in sections of the media outlining that I've used my Canadian passport to travel.

The compromised media has lost a sense of commonsense and professional ethics.

This is not a case of which travel documents I use or have used to seek emergency and specialized medical attention.

The Jubilee regime has illegally destroyed my Kenyan passport and has refused to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport as has been ordered by the High Court more than 10 separate times.

I refused to use hand over my Canadian passport to the tyrants in Kenya because I arrived in Kenya on March 26th as a Kenyan born citizen.

My forced removal from Kenya on February 6th was illegal. It followed 5 days of illegal abduction, incommunicado detention, torture and in violation of 7 court orders.

I did not travel out of Kenya on February 6th and March 28th, respectively. I was abducted and..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno