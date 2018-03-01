MIGUNA MIGUNA’s statement from Ontario, Canada, after being deported from Dubai! I am coming back on...

Fellow Kenyans, patriots, NRMKe members, friends of Kenya and supporters:





Solidarity greetings!





I thank God, family, relatives, true friends and genuine supporters for their support, generosity and strong commitments to justice and principles of democracy.





Today, I have arrived in Ontario, Canada in order to undergo specialized toxicology tests and medical treatment following my illegal and violent abduction, torture and chemical poisoning by the tyrannical Jubilee regime.





I have been advised of reports in sections of the media outlining that I've used my Canadian passport to travel.





The compromised media has lost a sense of commonsense and professional ethics.





This is not a case of which travel documents I use or have used to seek emergency and specialized medical attention.





The Jubilee regime has illegally destroyed my Kenyan passport and has refused to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport as has been ordered by the High Court more than 10 separate times.





I refused to use hand over my Canadian passport to the tyrants in Kenya because I arrived in Kenya on March 26th as a Kenyan born citizen.





My forced removal from Kenya on February 6th was illegal. It followed 5 days of illegal abduction, incommunicado detention, torture and in violation of 7 court orders.





I did not travel out of Kenya on February 6th and March 28th, respectively. I was abducted and..



