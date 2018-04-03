MIGUNA MIGUNA is UHURU’s project to finish RAILA - He is now the new Joshua and RAILA ODINGA is losing badly

15:46

Tuesday April 3, 2018- Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has alleged that there is a a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to use the NRM General Miguna Miguna to finish NASA leader, Raila Odinga, politically.


Through his weekly show The Fifth Estate, the Professor explained how Raila could be slowly losing popularity among the Luo, with Miguna rising as the new kingpin.

He noted that Raila was leading millions of supporters to ‘Canaan’ before making an abrupt turn, choosing the ‘handshake’ with President Uhuru and..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno