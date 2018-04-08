MIGUNA MIGUNA is not done with greedy RAILA ODINGA - He might kill this old man when he comes back

Sunday April 8, 2018

- Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has once again lashed out at NASA leader, Raila Odinga, over his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a post on Sunday, Miguna who is a lawyer by profession noted that despite announcing that the handshake will enhance national cohesion and peaceful talks between Kenyans, Odinga has failed to make it count, as the Jubilee government has kept on with its atrocities.





Miguna said Raila Odinga‘s handshake was…



