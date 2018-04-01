MIGUNA MIGUNA is a Kenyan hero and should be treated as such! See what he did in Canada - Pastor NJOYA now says

- Controversial pastor, Timothy Njoya, has slammed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for mistreating self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before deporting him for the second time.





The former PCEA moderator noted that he is pretty much like Miguna, having publicly spoken and protested against the autocracy and brutality of the then President Daniel arap Moi in the 1980s and 90s.





Besides, he noted that Miguna was...



