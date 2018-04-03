MIGUNA MIGUNA in deep trouble - He may be jailed for three years without a fine for what he did while detained in Dubai

, 08:05

Tuesday April 3, 2018 - Detectives from both the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and the Kenyan Authorities have taken keen interest in establishing how the self declared National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, suddenly got back his Canadian passport.

It is his Canadian passport that enabled him to travel from Dubai to Toronto on Monday.

According to a senior Government official from Kenya, Miguna risks jail term of up to 3 years should it be established that he indeed used his Canadian passport to…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno