MIGUNA MIGUNA in deep trouble for attacking RAILA ODINGA! He is in Tanzania enjoying a holiday while I rot here

, 17:57

Sunday April 1, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is currently swimming in murky waters after he attacked National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.

On Saturday, Miguna who is currently in Dubai wondered why Raila Odinga went for a holiday in Tanzania when he is still being detained in Dubai.

"Raila Odinga cannot and should not be enjoying Easter abroad and dining with the tyrants when the person who swore him in as the People’s President is being murdered by those who stole his election and who have killed and maimed his supporters,” said  Miguna.

But in a…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno