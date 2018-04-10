MIGUNA is not done with despots yet! He is coming back after UHURU’s goons injected him with Benzodiazepine

Tuesday April 10, 2018

- Deported self proclaimed leader of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Miguna Miguna, has declared that he will be back in Kenya as soon as he gets a clean bill of health from his doctors.





Speaking during an interview with the Voice of America from Toronto, in Canada, Miguna expressed optimism that he will soon be in his land of birth.





He accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of using his...



