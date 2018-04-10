MIGUNA is not done with despots yet! He is coming back after UHURU’s goons injected him with Benzodiazepine

17:08

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Deported self proclaimed leader of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Miguna Miguna, has declared that he will be back in Kenya as soon as he gets a clean bill of health from his doctors.


Speaking during an interview with the Voice of America from Toronto, in Canada, Miguna expressed optimism that he will soon be in his land of birth.

He accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of using his...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno