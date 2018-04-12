MIGUNA insults RAILA’s former adviser, SARAH ELDERKIN – I know her, she is an old, mentally retarded colonial fool

14:55

Thursday April 12, 2018 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, has taken a swipe at NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s former adviser, Sarah Elderkin, for supporting the Government’s decision to deport him.

Speaking during an interview with TRT World media based in Istanbul, Turkey, the no nonsense Miguna described Elderkin as an opportunist who only says things that are meant to cushion her nest.

He termed her as old, retired colonial fool who does not deserve his response on the article she...

